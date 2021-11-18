Day Trading Guide for November 18, 2021

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
₹1531 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1520
1490
1540
|
1560
Downmove gains momentum. Initiate fresh short positions now. Keep the stop-loss at 1555
₹1791 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1775
1750
1810
|
1835
Stuck in a narrow range. Go short with a stop-loss at 1795 only if the stock breaks below 1775
₹239 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
237
233
241
|
245
Trend is up. Wait for dips and go long on a reversal from 237. Stop-loss can be placed at 234
₹158 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
157
155
159
|
162
Immediate outlook is not clear. Avoid trading this stock until a clear trend emerges.
₹2463 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2450
2410
2485
|
2500
Coming down as expected. Go short now and on a rise at 2480. Keep the stop-loss at 2515
₹498 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
494
488
505
|
515
Initiate fresh long positions with a stop-loss at 491 only if the stock bounces back from 494
₹3521 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3495
3465
3550
|
3575
Outlook is bearish. Go short now and accumulate on rallies at 3545. Stop-loss can be kept at 3560
17897 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
17750
17700
18080
|
18200
Bias is negative. Make use of rallies to go short at 17980 and 18,040. Keep the stop-loss at 18,110.
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Airports are also keeping pace to ensure safe, touchless and seamless journeys
Two Indian winners of the Earthshot Prize make their mark at COP26
Though the Glasgow negotiations had profound shortcomings, it united the world to urgently address the ...
This Children’s Day, help your child take that first step towards financial awareness. Here are some ways to ...
A strong follow-through rise above the near-term resistances is needed to negate a fall-back
Asymmetric payoff for these contracts strengthen their use case
Equity market strategist Sven Henrich speaks to BusinessLine on the likely fallout of global central banks’ ...
In Baker’s Dozen, Arun Hariharan tells understated little tales that have chilling endings
McCall Smith is a master storyteller and employs his gentle, unfussy writing style to weave another feel-good ...
Chef-entrepreneur Anahita Dhondy’s memoir-cum-cookbook, The Parsi Kitchen, is a flavoursome and satiating read
The author says the wisdom used in business can be applied to ensure a high quality of life
Veteran adman Sandeep Goyal, Chairman of Mogae Media, on his plans for his new acquisitions - Rediffusion and ...
How Smytten is disrupting the sampling space by moving it online
Mainstream advertising has to evolve a lot to speak to the new Indian woman
Textile brand Siyaram launches a range of Bamboo fabrics
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...