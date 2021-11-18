Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for November 18, 2021

| Updated on November 17, 2021

₹1531 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1520

1490

1540

1560

Downmove gains momentum. Initiate fresh short positions now. Keep the stop-loss at 1555

₹1791 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1775

1750

1810

1835

Stuck in a narrow range. Go short with a stop-loss at 1795 only if the stock breaks below 1775

₹239 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

237

233

241

245

Trend is up. Wait for dips and go long on a reversal from 237. Stop-loss can be placed at 234

₹158 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

157

155

159

162

Immediate outlook is not clear. Avoid trading this stock until a clear trend emerges.

₹2463 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2450

2410

2485

2500

Coming down as expected. Go short now and on a rise at 2480. Keep the stop-loss at 2515

₹498 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

494

488

505

515

Initiate fresh long positions with a stop-loss at 491 only if the stock bounces back from 494

₹3521 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3495

3465

3550

3575

Outlook is bearish. Go short now and accumulate on rallies at 3545. Stop-loss can be kept at 3560

17897 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

17750

17700

18080

18200

Bias is negative. Make use of rallies to go short at 17980 and 18,040. Keep the stop-loss at 18,110.

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on November 18, 2021

