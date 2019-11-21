Day Trading Guide for November 21, 2019

The four-day debate: Fantasy or feasible?
Will our personal and professional productivity increase if we migrate to a four-day work week?
₹1273 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1260
1247
1285
|
1300
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the stock rebounds up from ₹1,260 levels
₹712 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
705
695
722
|
732
Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of Infosys moves beyond ₹722 levels
₹250 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
247
244
253
|
256
The stock tests a key support at current levels. Go long with a fixed stop-loss on a strong rally above ₹253 levels
₹133 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
130
127
136
|
139
Fresh short positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock declines below ₹130 levels
₹1547 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1530
1514
1560
|
1575
Make use of intra-day dips to buy the stock of RIL while maintaining a stiff stop-loss at ₹1,530 levels
₹328 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
322
313
336
|
343
Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of SBI declines below ₹322 levels
₹2108 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2090
2060
2130
|
2150
The stock was choppy testing a key support last session. Go short with a fixed stop-loss on a fall below ₹2,090 levels
12018 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
11970
11920
12070
|
12120
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract advances above 12,070 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
