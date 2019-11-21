Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for November 21, 2019

| Updated on November 20, 2019 Published on November 21, 2019

₹1273 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1260

1247

1285

1300

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the stock rebounds up from ₹1,260 levels

₹712 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

705

695

722

732

Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of Infosys moves beyond ₹722 levels

₹250 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

247

244

253

256

The stock tests a key support at current levels. Go long with a fixed stop-loss on a strong rally above ₹253 levels

₹133 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

130

127

136

139

Fresh short positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock declines below ₹130 levels

₹1547 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1530

1514

1560

1575

Make use of intra-day dips to buy the stock of RIL while maintaining a stiff stop-loss at ₹1,530 levels

₹328 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

322

313

336

343

Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of SBI declines below ₹322 levels

₹2108 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2090

2060

2130

2150

The stock was choppy testing a key support last session. Go short with a fixed stop-loss on a fall below ₹2,090 levels

12018 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

11970

11920

12070

12120

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract advances above 12,070 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

