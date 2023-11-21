₹1505 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1495
1475
1520
1550
Go long on dips at 1500. Stop-loss can be kept 1485
₹1436 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1425
1400
1455
1480
Go long only above 1455. Keep the stop-loss at 1445
₹437 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
433
431
439
442
Go short now and at 438. Stop-loss can be kept at 440
₹198 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
196
193
199
201
Go long only above 199. Stop-loss can be placed at 198
₹2349 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2335
2320
2370
2410
Go short only below 2335. Keep the stop-loss at 2345
₹564 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
560
555
567
570
Go short only below 560. Stop-loss can be kept at 561
₹3520 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3505
3480
3535
3570
Go long on a break above 3535. Keep the stop-loss at 3525
19750 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
19700
19600
19800
19870
Go long only above 19800. Stop-loss can be kept at 19780
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
