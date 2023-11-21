₹1505 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1495

1475

1520

1550

Go long on dips at 1500. Stop-loss can be kept 1485

₹1436 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1425

1400

1455

1480

Go long only above 1455. Keep the stop-loss at 1445

₹437 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

433

431

439

442

Go short now and at 438. Stop-loss can be kept at 440

₹198 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

196

193

199

201

Go long only above 199. Stop-loss can be placed at 198

₹2349 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2335

2320

2370

2410

Go short only below 2335. Keep the stop-loss at 2345

₹564 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

560

555

567

570

Go short only below 560. Stop-loss can be kept at 561

₹3520 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3505

3480

3535

3570

Go long on a break above 3535. Keep the stop-loss at 3525

19750 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

19700

19600

19800

19870

Go long only above 19800. Stop-loss can be kept at 19780

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Related Topics
comment COMMENT NOW   