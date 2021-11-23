Day Trading Guide for November 23, 2021

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
₹1521 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1500
1470
1540
|
1555
Outlook is negative. Wait for rallies and go short at 1535 and 1545. Keep the stop-loss at 1565.
₹1760 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1745
1730
1765
|
1775
Go short now and also accumulate shorts on a rise at 1770. Stop-loss can be placed at 1785
₹231 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
228
225
233
|
235
Downtrend gains strength. Initiate fresh short positions at current levels with a stop-loss at 236.
₹148 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
146
142
150
|
153
Broader trend is down. Go short now and on a rise at 150. Stop-loss can be kept at 152
₹2366 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2350
2280
2400
|
2460
Hovers above a support. Go short with a stop-loss at 2370 if the stock breaks below 2350
₹487 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
480
470
490
|
500
Bouncing back from a support. Go short on a rise at 490 and 498. Keep the stop-loss at 505
₹3464 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3435
3390
3500
|
3535
Initiate fresh short positions with a stop-loss at 3455 only if the stock breaks below 3435.
17450 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
17270
17000
17680
|
17830
Sell-off intensifies. Wait for a rise and go short at 17500 and 17630. Keep the stop-loss at 17720
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Airports are also keeping pace to ensure safe, touchless and seamless journeys
Two Indian winners of the Earthshot Prize make their mark at COP26
Though the Glasgow negotiations had profound shortcomings, it united the world to urgently address the ...
We demystify the world of government securities for retail investors looking at the opportunity
How it fares compared to existing investment platforms that facilitate retail investments in G-secs
Mutual funds did not capitalise on returns from APIs, research and diagnostics segments
A head and shoulder pattern on the chart does not rule out the danger of a steeper fall
An engrossing book on Kamala Harris’s political journey
Biji Kurien shows how MBAs can be successful at the top in a long and glittering career
In Baker’s Dozen, Arun Hariharan tells understated little tales that have chilling endings
McCall Smith is a master storyteller and employs his gentle, unfussy writing style to weave another feel-good ...
Veteran adman Sandeep Goyal, Chairman of Mogae Media, on his plans for his new acquisitions - Rediffusion and ...
How Smytten is disrupting the sampling space by moving it online
Mainstream advertising has to evolve a lot to speak to the new Indian woman
Textile brand Siyaram launches a range of Bamboo fabrics
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...