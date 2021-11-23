Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for November 23, 2021

| Updated on November 22, 2021

₹1521 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1500

1470

1540

1555

Outlook is negative. Wait for rallies and go short at 1535 and 1545. Keep the stop-loss at 1565.

₹1760 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1745

1730

1765

1775

Go short now and also accumulate shorts on a rise at 1770. Stop-loss can be placed at 1785

₹231 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

228

225

233

235

Downtrend gains strength. Initiate fresh short positions at current levels with a stop-loss at 236.

₹148 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

146

142

150

153

Broader trend is down. Go short now and on a rise at 150. Stop-loss can be kept at 152

₹2366 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2350

2280

2400

2460

Hovers above a support. Go short with a stop-loss at 2370 if the stock breaks below 2350

₹487 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

480

470

490

500

Bouncing back from a support. Go short on a rise at 490 and 498. Keep the stop-loss at 505

₹3464 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3435

3390

3500

3535

Initiate fresh short positions with a stop-loss at 3455 only if the stock breaks below 3435.

17450 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

17270

17000

17680

17830

Sell-off intensifies. Wait for a rise and go short at 17500 and 17630. Keep the stop-loss at 17720

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on November 23, 2021

technical analysis
