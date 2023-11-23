₹1512 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1500

1480

1520

1540

Wait for dips. Go long at 1505 with a stop-loss at 1495

₹1458 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1445

1430

1480

1500

Go long now and at 1450. Keep the stop-loss at 1435

₹440 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

437

435

441

445

Go long only above 441. Stop-loss can be kept at 439

₹191 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

190

188

192

194

Go short only below 190. Stop-loss can be placed at 191

₹2388 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2375

2340

2410

2435

Go long now and at 2380. Keep the stop-loss at 2365

₹559 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

555

550

562

566

Wait for a rise. Go long at 561. Keep the stop-loss at 563

₹3530 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3510

3480

3540

3580

Go long on a break above 3540. Stop-loss can be kept at 3530

19887 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

19800

19750

19900

20000

Go long only above 19900. Stop-loss can be placed at 19870

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

