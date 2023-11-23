₹1512 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1500
1480
1520
1540
Wait for dips. Go long at 1505 with a stop-loss at 1495
₹1458 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1445
1430
1480
1500
Go long now and at 1450. Keep the stop-loss at 1435
₹440 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
437
435
441
445
Go long only above 441. Stop-loss can be kept at 439
₹191 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
190
188
192
194
Go short only below 190. Stop-loss can be placed at 191
₹2388 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2375
2340
2410
2435
Go long now and at 2380. Keep the stop-loss at 2365
₹559 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
555
550
562
566
Wait for a rise. Go long at 561. Keep the stop-loss at 563
₹3530 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3510
3480
3540
3580
Go long on a break above 3540. Stop-loss can be kept at 3530
19887 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
19800
19750
19900
20000
Go long only above 19900. Stop-loss can be placed at 19870
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Comments
- Copy link
- Telegram
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.