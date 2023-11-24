₹1521 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1505
1495
1525
1540
Go long if the stock breaks out of 1525; stop-loss at 1510.
₹1450 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1450
1435
1475
1500
Buy if the stock bounces off 1450; stop-loss at 1430.
₹440 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
435
430
443
450
Stay out as the stock is not trending.
₹190 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
190
186
195
198
Go long if the stock bounces off 190; stop-loss at 188.
₹2395 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2365
2340
2400
2430
Buy now and on a dip to 2370; stop-loss at 2335.
₹560 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
555
550
567
572
Short the stock as it could fall; place stop-loss at 572.
₹3508 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3485
3460
3540
3570
Refrain from trading as the trend is uncertain.
19985 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
19900
19850
20000
20100
Buy if the contract breaches 20000; stop-loss at 19920.
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
