₹1521 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1505

1495

1525

1540

Go long if the stock breaks out of 1525; stop-loss at 1510.

₹1450 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1450

1435

1475

1500

Buy if the stock bounces off 1450; stop-loss at 1430.

₹440 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

435

430

443

450

Stay out as the stock is not trending.

₹190 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

190

186

195

198

Go long if the stock bounces off 190; stop-loss at 188.

₹2395 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2365

2340

2400

2430

Buy now and on a dip to 2370; stop-loss at 2335.

₹560 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

555

550

567

572

Short the stock as it could fall; place stop-loss at 572.

₹3508 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3485

3460

3540

3570

Refrain from trading as the trend is uncertain.

19985 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

19900

19850

20000

20100

Buy if the contract breaches 20000; stop-loss at 19920.

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Related Topics
comment COMMENT NOW   