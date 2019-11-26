Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide For November 26, 2019

| Updated on November 25, 2019 Published on November 26, 2019

Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:

₹1271 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1264

1255

1295

1310

The stock has been moving in a range recently and so go long when the stock falls to ₹1264 with tight stop-loss.

 

₹698 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

690

680

722

732

Infosys is trading with bearish bias though it is trading sideways. Short only below ₹690 with stop-loss at ₹700

 

₹247 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

243

240

249

252

The short-term trend is negative and so initiate fresh short positions on rallies with stop-loss at ₹252

 

₹131 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

128

125

134

137

Initiate fresh short positions in ONGC with a fixed stop-loss at ₹135 as downward momentum looks strong

 

₹1561 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1550

1530

1570

1600

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of RIL breaks out of ₹1,570 levels

 

₹336 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

332

323

343

353

Consider initiating fresh long positions on declines with a stop-loss at ₹330 as SBI has breached a resistance

 

₹2081 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2060

2040

2100

2125

Short-term trend is bearish but initiate fresh short positions only if the stock breaks below the support at ₹2060

 

12096 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

12050

12000

12126

12165

As the contract has broken out of the key resistance, initiate fresh long positions with tight stop-loss at 12,050

 

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on November 26, 2019
stocks and shares
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Day Trading Guide for Feb 7