Day Trading Guide For November 26, 2019

Prime Venture leads ₹11.35-crore seed round in Sunstone Eduversity
Sunstone Eduversity, an edtech start-up that offers industry-ready higher education programmes on a ...
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:
₹1271 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1264
1255
1295
1310
The stock has been moving in a range recently and so go long when the stock falls to ₹1264 with tight stop-loss.
₹698 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
690
680
722
732
Infosys is trading with bearish bias though it is trading sideways. Short only below ₹690 with stop-loss at ₹700
₹247 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
243
240
249
252
The short-term trend is negative and so initiate fresh short positions on rallies with stop-loss at ₹252
₹131 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
128
125
134
137
Initiate fresh short positions in ONGC with a fixed stop-loss at ₹135 as downward momentum looks strong
₹1561 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1550
1530
1570
1600
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of RIL breaks out of ₹1,570 levels
₹336 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
332
323
343
353
Consider initiating fresh long positions on declines with a stop-loss at ₹330 as SBI has breached a resistance
₹2081 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2060
2040
2100
2125
Short-term trend is bearish but initiate fresh short positions only if the stock breaks below the support at ₹2060
12096 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
12050
12000
12126
12165
As the contract has broken out of the key resistance, initiate fresh long positions with tight stop-loss at 12,050
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Sunstone Eduversity, an edtech start-up that offers industry-ready higher education programmes on a ...
Customer engagement software company Freshworks has raised $150 million in a Series H round led by existing ...
Autointelli Systems’ AI platform automates operations for better deployment of staff
WEGoT has developed an IoT-based solution that provides insights into water usage
Not really. Buy a regular term plan and invest the balance amount in bank FD or PPF
The yellow metal is not expected to trend until it breaches ₹37,206 or ₹39,000
In the West and the North, there may be a revival on the back of improved demand in the coming months
Akhil Nallamuthu The Stock of HDFC Life Insurance Company has moved out of the price band between ₹565 and ...
How did India become the most drug-resistant nation in the world and what is it doing to combat lethal ...
All you need to know before you sit down to watch Donald Trump’s public hearings
The Swadeshi movement, a Bengali businessman and a hand-held cream churner: That’s the story of “shurobhito ...
A low turnout at the famous Puskhar fair highlights the declining interest in the once-popular profession of ...
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...
Undoubtedly 2019 will be a testing year for Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), the flagship crop ...
When Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana was rolled out three years ago, insurers were excited and made a beeline ...
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...