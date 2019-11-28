Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide For November 28, 2019

| Updated on November 27, 2019 Published on November 28, 2019

Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:

₹1278 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1262

1252

1285

1310

The stock is in a sideways trend currently. Hence, buy only on breakout of ₹1285 with stop-loss at ₹1260

 

₹695 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

690

680

722

732

Infosys is trading in a range, but with bearish bias. So, sell the stock below ₹690 with stop-loss at ₹705

 

₹246 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

243

240

250

252

Sell the stock of ITC on pullbacks as the short-term trend is bearish and place stop-loss at ₹252

 

₹132 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

128

125

134

137

The rally in the stock of ONGC might continue; but initiate long positions above ₹134 with tight stop-loss

 

₹1569 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1550

1530

1570

1600

RIL is forming higher base. But, buy the stock only if it breaks out of ₹1570 and place stop-loss at ₹1540

 

₹343 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

340

332

346

353

Uptrend is gaining momentum; so, declines can be used to initiate long positions with stop-loss at ₹338

 

₹2054 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2040

2025

2060

2100

The stock of TCS is in a downtrend. So, one can short the stock on rallies with stop-loss at ₹2075

 

12123 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

12050

12000

12137

12162

The breakout is sustaining and hence initiate fresh long positions on dips with stop-loss at 12,060

 

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on November 28, 2019
