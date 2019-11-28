Day Trading Guide For November 28, 2019

A disappointing quarter for IndiGo and SpiceJet
While the airlines project optimism despite the poor results in September, analysts strike a sober note.
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:
₹1278 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1262
1252
1285
1310
The stock is in a sideways trend currently. Hence, buy only on breakout of ₹1285 with stop-loss at ₹1260
₹695 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
690
680
722
732
Infosys is trading in a range, but with bearish bias. So, sell the stock below ₹690 with stop-loss at ₹705
₹246 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
243
240
250
252
Sell the stock of ITC on pullbacks as the short-term trend is bearish and place stop-loss at ₹252
₹132 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
128
125
134
137
The rally in the stock of ONGC might continue; but initiate long positions above ₹134 with tight stop-loss
₹1569 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1550
1530
1570
1600
RIL is forming higher base. But, buy the stock only if it breaks out of ₹1570 and place stop-loss at ₹1540
₹343 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
340
332
346
353
Uptrend is gaining momentum; so, declines can be used to initiate long positions with stop-loss at ₹338
₹2054 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2040
2025
2060
2100
The stock of TCS is in a downtrend. So, one can short the stock on rallies with stop-loss at ₹2075
12123 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
12050
12000
12137
12162
The breakout is sustaining and hence initiate fresh long positions on dips with stop-loss at 12,060
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
While the airlines project optimism despite the poor results in September, analysts strike a sober note.
Focus on small details and roomy aisle aside, getting to talk to the captain in the cockpit made it a novel ...
Sunstone Eduversity, an edtech start-up that offers industry-ready higher education programmes on a ...
Customer engagement software company Freshworks has raised $150 million in a Series H round led by existing ...
Systematic investment in debt is similar to recurring bank deposit, but more tax-efficient
Moneywise, it’s better to rent a house and invest in SIPs than to buy one and pay hefty EMIs
The fund will invest in up to 30 high-conviction stocks across various sectors
The stock of ICICI Bank, after moving sideways for a period of two weeks, broke out on Tuesday with huge ...
To read the work of Jacques Cousteau today is to be dumbstruck at the terrible extent of damage inflicted on ...
In Naples, the birthplace of the pizza, fancy toppings and experiments with the dough don’t do the trick
How did India become the most drug-resistant nation in the world and what is it doing to combat lethal ...
All you need to know before you sit down to watch Donald Trump’s public hearings
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...
Undoubtedly 2019 will be a testing year for Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), the flagship crop ...
When Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana was rolled out three years ago, insurers were excited and made a beeline ...
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...