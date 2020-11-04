Day Trading Guide for November 4, 2020

EV market: Can battery lease model give ‘power’ to the people?
The pros & cons are obvious. Some ‘jugaad’ engineering may help create a safe EV ecosystem
₹1248 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1230
1215
1260
|
1275
Make use of intraday declines to buy the stock while maintaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹1,230 levels
₹1061 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1050
1040
1073
|
1084
Initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock fails to move beyond ₹1,073 levels
₹170 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
167
164
172
|
175
The stock of ITC has surpassed the 21-day moving average on upside. Buy on dips with a stop-loss at ₹167
₹66 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
64
62
68
|
70
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock climbs above ₹68 levels
₹1849 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1825
1800
1880
|
1910
Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of RIL moves above ₹1,880
₹204 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
199
194
208
|
213
The stock of SBI is witnessing buying interest at lower levels. Buy on declines with a stop-loss at ₹199 levels
₹2632 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2600
2580
2660
|
2690
Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of TCS reverses higher from ₹2,600 levels
11824 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
11775
11720
11875
|
11930
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract rebounds up from 11,775 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
