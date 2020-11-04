Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for November 4, 2020

| Updated on November 03, 2020 Published on November 04, 2020

₹1248 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1230

1215

1260

1275

Make use of intraday declines to buy the stock while maintaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹1,230 levels

₹1061 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1050

1040

1073

1084

Initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock fails to move beyond ₹1,073 levels

₹170 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

167

164

172

175

The stock of ITC has surpassed the 21-day moving average on upside. Buy on dips with a stop-loss at ₹167

₹66 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

64

62

68

70

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock climbs above ₹68 levels

₹1849 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1825

1800

1880

1910

Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of RIL moves above ₹1,880

₹204 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

199

194

208

213

The stock of SBI is witnessing buying interest at lower levels. Buy on declines with a stop-loss at ₹199 levels

₹2632 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2600

2580

2660

2690

Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of TCS reverses higher from ₹2,600 levels

11824 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

11775

11720

11875

11930

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract rebounds up from 11,775 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

technical analysis
