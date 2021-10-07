Day Trading Guide for October 07, 2021

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
₹1615 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1600
1580
1625
|
1650
Short the stock if it reverses down between ₹1,625 and ₹1,640. Place stop-loss at ₹1,655
₹1673 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1660
1640
1700
|
1715
Risk-reward favours longs as ₹1,660 is a strong base. Buy on a rebound with stop-loss at ₹1,640
₹231 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
230
224
234
|
236
Near-term downtrend is intact. Go short on a break below ₹230 and place stop-loss at ₹234
₹168 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
166
160
170
|
173
Resistance hold and the price can correct from current level. So, go short with stop-loss at ₹171
₹2560 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2550
2525
2575
|
2615
Despite softening, the stock is above key support. Hence, one can risk buying with stop-loss at ₹2,525
₹457 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
455
450
460
|
465
Stock can bounce from here since it is at a support. Yet, buy above ₹460 and place stop-loss at ₹455
₹3811 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3800
3780
3850
|
3900
Support at ₹3,800 stays valid and the scrip can see a rebound. Go long with stop-loss at ₹3,750
17627 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
17600
17530
17700
|
17745
Bears seems to have an upper hand over bulls and so, one can short on rallies with stop-loss at 17,710
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
