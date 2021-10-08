Day Trading Guide for October 08, 2021

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
₹1610 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1590
1560
1625
|
1660
Wait for dips and go long if the stock reverses higher from 1590. Keep the stop-loss at 1565
₹1690 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1660
1640
1710
|
1740
Range-bound. Can move down within its sideways range. Go short with a stop-loss at 1720
₹233 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
230
225
235
|
238
Near-term outlook is negative. Go short now and add on a rise at 235 with a stop-loss at 237
₹161 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
160
154
165
|
170
Just above a support. Go short with a stop-loss at 163 only if ONGC breaks below 160.
₹2572 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2570
2545
2600
|
2620
Hovers above a support. Go short with a tight stop-loss at 2585 if the stock breaks below 2570.
₹459 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
453
445
464
|
472
Wait for dips and go long on a bounce from the support at 453. Stop-loss can be placed at 449
₹3898 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3875
3840
3945
|
3985
Outlook is bullish. Go long now and accumulate on dips at 3885. Keep the stop-loss at 3860
17820 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
17740
17630
17900
|
17980
Initiate fresh long positions with a stop-loss at 17,840 only if the contract breaks above 17900.
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
