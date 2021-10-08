Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for October 08, 2021

| Updated on October 07, 2021

₹1610 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1590

1560

1625

1660

Wait for dips and go long if the stock reverses higher from 1590. Keep the stop-loss at 1565

₹1690 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1660

1640

1710

1740

Range-bound. Can move down within its sideways range. Go short with a stop-loss at 1720

₹233 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

230

225

235

238

Near-term outlook is negative. Go short now and add on a rise at 235 with a stop-loss at 237

₹161 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

160

154

165

170

Just above a support. Go short with a stop-loss at 163 only if ONGC breaks below 160.

₹2572 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2570

2545

2600

2620

Hovers above a support. Go short with a tight stop-loss at 2585 if the stock breaks below 2570.

₹459 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

453

445

464

472

Wait for dips and go long on a bounce from the support at 453. Stop-loss can be placed at 449

₹3898 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3875

3840

3945

3985

Outlook is bullish. Go long now and accumulate on dips at 3885. Keep the stop-loss at 3860

17820 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

17740

17630

17900

17980

Initiate fresh long positions with a stop-loss at 17,840 only if the contract breaks above 17900.

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on October 08, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

futures and options
technical analysis
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.