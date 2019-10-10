Day Trading Guide for October 10, 2019

Apple Watch Series 5 review: Redesigned last year, refreshed this year
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:
₹1228 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1213
1200
1240
1255
Make use of intra-day dips to buy the stock while retaining a stiff stop-loss at ₹1,213 levels
₹784 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
778
770
790
800
Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock reverses down from ₹790 levels
₹247 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
244
241
250
253
Near-term outlook is bearish for the stock of ITC. The decline can continue. Sell on rallies with a fixed stop-loss
₹125 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
123
120
129
132
Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of ONGC moves above ₹129 levels
₹1325 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1312
1295
1340
1355
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of RIL reverses higher from ₹1,312 levels
₹260 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
254
245
267
275
Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of SBI advances above ₹267 levels
₹2020 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2000
1980
2040
2060
Fresh short positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the stock declines below ₹2,000 levels
11347 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
11300
11250
11400
11450
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the contract rebounds up from 11,300 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
