Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for October 10, 2019

| Updated on October 09, 2019 Published on October 10, 2019

 

Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:

₹1228 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1213

1200

1240

1255

Make use of intra-day dips to buy the stock while retaining a stiff stop-loss at ₹1,213 levels

 

₹784 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

778

770

790

800

Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock reverses down from ₹790 levels

 

₹247 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

244

241

250

253

Near-term outlook is bearish for the stock of ITC. The decline can continue. Sell on rallies with a fixed stop-loss

 

₹125 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

123

120

129

132

Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of ONGC moves above ₹129 levels

 

₹1325 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1312

1295

1340

1355

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of RIL reverses higher from ₹1,312 levels

 

₹260 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

254

245

267

275

Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of SBI advances above ₹267 levels

 

₹2020 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2000

1980

2040

2060

Fresh short positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the stock declines below ₹2,000 levels

 

11347 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

11300

11250

11400

11450

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the contract rebounds up from 11,300 levels

 

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on October 10, 2019
stocks and shares
Day Trading Guide for Feb 7