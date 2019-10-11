Day Trading Guide for October 11, 2019

Redmi 8: The best budget sub-Rs 10,000 phone in town?
Factors such as impressive build, decent cameras, good looks and good battery life make it one of the best ...
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:
₹1199 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1185
1170
1213
1228
Fresh short positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock falls below ₹1,185 levels
₹782 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
775
767
790
800
Consider initiating fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of Infosys drops below ₹775 levels
₹242 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
240
237
246
249
Make use of intra-day rallies to initiate fresh short positions while maintaining a stop-loss at ₹246 levels
₹125 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
123
120
128
131
Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of ONGC fails to move beyond ₹128 levels
₹1362 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1350
1335
1375
1390
Make use of intra-day dips to buy the stock of RIL while retaining a stiff stop-loss at ₹1,350 levels
₹254 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
248
240
260
267
Fresh short positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of SBI reverses down from ₹260 levels
₹2004 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1980
1960
2025
2045
The stock of TCS tests a key support at current levels. Go long with a fixed stop-loss on a strong rally above ₹2025
11254 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
11200
11150
11310
11360
Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract declines below 11,200 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Factors such as impressive build, decent cameras, good looks and good battery life make it one of the best ...
UK luxury car brand gets a new hub for its ‘Destination Zero’ mission, setting out a roadmap for zero ...
It is being positioned bang at the centre of the entry-level small car segment at a time when volumes are down ...
Martin Schwenk, Mercedes-Benz India chief, says ‘friendly coexistence’ is the way forward
Deals include reduced EMIs, fee waivers and zero down payment; but look before you leap
BL Research BureauA weak operating environment, increasing concerns over corporate defaults, and worsening ...
Proper earmarking of assets can help achieve various retirement goals
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Biocon at current levels. Following an ...
Twenty-five years since the launch of KT Achaya’s seminal work on India’s food history, the genre of food ...
Spaces become characters in her cinema, says award-winning director Geetu Mohandas, whose new film Moothon ...
The Swedish novel The Siege of Troy is a curious take on an epic that revels in violence. It stems from author ...
Symptoms of ‘peak liquidity’ abound, and they point to yet more trouble ahead
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
Hype around the hoop!Could this be basketball’s take-off moment in India? With no less than two heads of state ...
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...