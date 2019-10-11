Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for October 11, 2019

| Updated on October 10, 2019 Published on October 11, 2019

 

Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:

₹1199 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1185

1170

1213

1228

Fresh short positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock falls below ₹1,185 levels

 

₹782 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

775

767

790

800

Consider initiating fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of Infosys drops below ₹775 levels

 

₹242 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

240

237

246

249

Make use of intra-day rallies to initiate fresh short positions while maintaining a stop-loss at ₹246 levels

 

₹125 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

123

120

128

131

Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of ONGC fails to move beyond ₹128 levels

 

₹1362 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1350

1335

1375

1390

Make use of intra-day dips to buy the stock of RIL while retaining a stiff stop-loss at ₹1,350 levels

 

₹254 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

248

240

260

267

Fresh short positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of SBI reverses down from ₹260 levels

 

₹2004 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1980

1960

2025

2045

The stock of TCS tests a key support at current levels. Go long with a fixed stop-loss on a strong rally above ₹2025

 

11254 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

11200

11150

11310

11360

Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract declines below 11,200 levels

 

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

