Day Trading Guide for October 14, 2021

| Updated on October 13, 2021

₹1637 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1620

1600

1650

1665

Initiate fresh long positions only if the stock breaks above 1650. Keep the stop-loss at 1635

₹1705 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1690

1660

1715

1730

Close to the upper end of its range. Go short with a stop-loss at 1710 on a fall below 1690.

₹251 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

243

235

254

263

Crucial resistance ahead. Take fresh longs with a stop-loss at 249 only if ITC breaks above 254.

₹160 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

160

150

166

173

At a key support. Initiate fresh short positions with a stop-loss at 164 if the stock breaks below 160.

₹2698 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2670

2630

2725

2755

Resistance ahead. Initiate fresh long positions with a stop-loss at 2690 only if RIL breaks above 2725.

₹480 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

475

460

485

500

Outlook is bullish. Wait for dips and go long on a reversal from 475. Stop-loss can be kept at 455

₹3658 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3645

3625

3675

3735

Can consolidate before a fresh fall. Go short if the stock breaks below 3645. Keep the stop-loss at 3660.

18178 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

18070

18000

18235

18300

Important resistance ahead. Go long with a stop-loss at 18,190 only if the contract breaks above 18,235.

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on October 14, 2021

