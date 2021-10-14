Day Trading Guide for October 14, 2021

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
₹1637 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1620
1600
1650
|
1665
Initiate fresh long positions only if the stock breaks above 1650. Keep the stop-loss at 1635
₹1705 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1690
1660
1715
|
1730
Close to the upper end of its range. Go short with a stop-loss at 1710 on a fall below 1690.
₹251 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
243
235
254
|
263
Crucial resistance ahead. Take fresh longs with a stop-loss at 249 only if ITC breaks above 254.
₹160 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
160
150
166
|
173
At a key support. Initiate fresh short positions with a stop-loss at 164 if the stock breaks below 160.
₹2698 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2670
2630
2725
|
2755
Resistance ahead. Initiate fresh long positions with a stop-loss at 2690 only if RIL breaks above 2725.
₹480 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
475
460
485
|
500
Outlook is bullish. Wait for dips and go long on a reversal from 475. Stop-loss can be kept at 455
₹3658 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3645
3625
3675
|
3735
Can consolidate before a fresh fall. Go short if the stock breaks below 3645. Keep the stop-loss at 3660.
18178 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
18070
18000
18235
|
18300
Important resistance ahead. Go long with a stop-loss at 18,190 only if the contract breaks above 18,235.
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Its valuation premium versus Accenture is unwarranted
A flexible, effective and cost-efficient structure in succession and incapacitation planning
We find out if they walked the talk and what’s in store for these stocks
While you should have other liquid investments for emergency, knowing withdrawal rules helps
In Wanderers, Kings, Merchants, linguistics teacher Peggy Mohan delves into the origins of the subcontinent’s ...
'What’s Your Story? The Essential Business – Storytelling Handbook' emphasises that technology or new tools or ...
After every Air India flight that JRD Tata took, he would send notes to the management, summarizing his ...
A book that can appeal to today’s contemporary young woman without being overwhelming
How the classical vocalist got audiences singing to his tune, 30 seconds at a time, is a case study in ...
The FMCG behemoth’s CMD Sanjiv Mehta on how it is using personalisation to change the assortment at every ...
Quick Smart Wash seeks to expand horizons and find new niches in the laundry business
Announces launch of Dentsu gaming
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...