Day Trading Guide for October 15, 2020

₹1210 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1196
1180
1225
|
1240
Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock reverses higher from ₹1,196 levels
₹1136 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1125
1112
1148
|
1160
Fresh short positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss only if the stock falls below ₹1,125 levels
₹167 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
165
162
170
|
173
Consider initiating fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of ITC falls below ₹165 levels
₹67 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
65
62
69
|
71
Initiate fresh short positions with stiff stop-loss if the stock of ONGC fails to move beyond ₹69 levels
₹2287 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2270
2250
2305
|
2325
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the stock of RIL advances above ₹2,305 levels
₹200 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
194
189
205
|
210
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of SBI rebounds up from ₹194 levels
₹2809 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2785
2760
2830
|
2850
Initiate fresh short positions with stiff stop-loss if the stock of TCS declines below ₹2,785 levels
11982 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
11925
11860
12025
|
12075
Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract reverses higher from 11,925 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
