Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for October 15, 2020

| Updated on October 14, 2020 Published on October 15, 2020

₹1210 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1196

1180

1225

1240

Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock reverses higher from ₹1,196 levels

₹1136 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1125

1112

1148

1160

Fresh short positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss only if the stock falls below ₹1,125 levels

₹167 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

165

162

170

173

Consider initiating fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of ITC falls below ₹165 levels

₹67 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

65

62

69

71

Initiate fresh short positions with stiff stop-loss if the stock of ONGC fails to move beyond ₹69 levels

₹2287 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2270

2250

2305

2325

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the stock of RIL advances above ₹2,305 levels

₹200 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

194

189

205

210

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of SBI rebounds up from ₹194 levels

₹2809 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2785

2760

2830

2850

Initiate fresh short positions with stiff stop-loss if the stock of TCS declines below ₹2,785 levels

11982 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

11925

11860

12025

12075

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract reverses higher from 11,925 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

technical analysis
