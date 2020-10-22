Day Trading Guide for October 22, 2020

What if Normal was worth changing?
The old way of working had all sorts of historical baggage
₹1246 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1236
1200
1260
|
1275
Since the stock is trading with positive momentum, go long in declines with stop-loss at ₹1,220
₹1148 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1120
1090
1162
|
1186
The stock exhibits sluggishness. So, buy with stop-loss at ₹1,120 if only price breaks out of ₹1,150
₹167 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
165
163
171
|
174
As the stock continues to show downward bias, initiate fresh short positions with stop-loss at ₹170
₹68 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
66.8
65.7
68.25
|
70
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock rallies above ₹68.25
₹2124 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2070
2000
2175
|
2220
Bears seem to be gaining strength and hence, short the stock on rallies with stop-loss at ₹2,175
₹204 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
200
196
207
|
210
Stock rebounding after a fall in yesterday's session indicate buying interest; So, buy with stop at ₹200
₹2675 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2640
2600
2720
|
2760
Since the price action is bearish, fresh short positions can be initiated on rallies with stop-loss at ₹2,720
11927 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
11870
11825
12000
|
12050
Though trend is up, there is downward pressure as the contract rallies. Buy only on the break of 12,000
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
