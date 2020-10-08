Day Trading Guide for October 8, 2020

The positive impact of peer presence and crowd pressure
₹1162 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1150
1133
1170
|
1200
The trend is bullish for the stock. Initiate fresh long positions for intraday with stop-loss at ₹1,040
₹1066 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1050
1030
1085
|
1100
The stock has broken out of a short-term consolidation phase. Hence, buy with a stop-loss at ₹1,030
₹169 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
168
165
172
|
175
Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of ITC falls below the support of ₹168
₹70 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
67
65
72
|
75
Since the stock is able to trade above ₹70, consider going long for intraday with tight stop-loss
₹2257 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2240
2200
2300
|
2335
Consider initiating fresh long positions in the stock in intraday dips with a stop-loss at ₹2,200
₹190 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
187
183
194
|
200
The price action looks favourable and so go long in the stock in dips with stop-loss at ₹187
₹2736 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2700
2650
2750
|
2800
Consider initiating fresh long positions in TCS with a tight stop-loss if it breaks out of ₹2,750
11750 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
11700
11675
11800
|
11850
Since the price action looks bullish, traders can buy the contract for intraday with stop-loss at 11,675
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
