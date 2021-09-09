Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for September 09, 2021

| Updated on September 08, 2021

₹1576 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1560

1547

1580

1595

Go long in the stock of HDFC Bank if it rallies past the key level of ₹1,580; maintain a tight stop-loss

₹1693 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1685

1670

1700

1715

Consider initiating fresh longs with a stop-loss at ₹1,685 if the stock manages to move past ₹1,700

₹211 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

208

206

214

216

Consider initiating fresh longs with stop-loss at ₹209 if the stock moves past the hurdle at ₹212

₹119 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

118

114

120

123

Price action showing signs of weakness; short with stop-loss at ₹120 if the stock slips below ₹118

₹2431 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2400

2360

2475

2500

The stock will stay bullish above ₹2,400. Yet go long with stop-loss at ₹2,420 if price tops ₹2,450

₹431 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

425

410

435

450

Stock trading in tight range of ₹428 and ₹435. Initiate fresh trade along the direction of the break.

₹3774 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3760

3700

3800

3860

The stock might see an extension of decline. Nevertheless, short with tight stop-loss below ₹3,760

17386 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

17360

17325

17430

17500

Contract closed within the range of 17,360 and 17,430 yesterday. Initiate trades along the direction of the break

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on September 09, 2021

