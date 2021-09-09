Day Trading Guide for September 09, 2021

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
₹1576 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1560
1547
1580
|
1595
Go long in the stock of HDFC Bank if it rallies past the key level of ₹1,580; maintain a tight stop-loss
₹1693 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1685
1670
1700
|
1715
Consider initiating fresh longs with a stop-loss at ₹1,685 if the stock manages to move past ₹1,700
₹211 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
208
206
214
|
216
Consider initiating fresh longs with stop-loss at ₹209 if the stock moves past the hurdle at ₹212
₹119 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
118
114
120
|
123
Price action showing signs of weakness; short with stop-loss at ₹120 if the stock slips below ₹118
₹2431 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2400
2360
2475
|
2500
The stock will stay bullish above ₹2,400. Yet go long with stop-loss at ₹2,420 if price tops ₹2,450
₹431 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
425
410
435
|
450
Stock trading in tight range of ₹428 and ₹435. Initiate fresh trade along the direction of the break.
₹3774 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3760
3700
3800
|
3860
The stock might see an extension of decline. Nevertheless, short with tight stop-loss below ₹3,760
17386 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
17360
17325
17430
|
17500
Contract closed within the range of 17,360 and 17,430 yesterday. Initiate trades along the direction of the break
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
