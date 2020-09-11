Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for September 11, 2020

| Updated on September 10, 2020 Published on September 11, 2020

₹1090 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1080

1066

1105

1120

Consider initiating fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock fails to move beyond ₹1,105 levels

₹939 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

930

918

950

960

Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of Infosys climbs above ₹950 levels

₹184 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

182

170

187

190

Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of ITC declines below ₹182 levels

₹73 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

71

69

76

79

Make use of intra-day rallies to initiate fresh short positions while maintaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹76 levels

₹2314 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2290

2270

2330

2350

Near-term outlook is bullish for the stock of RIL. Buy in declines with a stiff stop-loss at ₹2,290 levels

₹198 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

193

188

206

211

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of SBI gains above ₹206 levels

₹2331 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2310

2290

2350

2375

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of TCS rebounds up from ₹2,310 levels

11455 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

11400

11340

11500

11560

Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the contract reverses higher from 11,400 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

technical analysis
