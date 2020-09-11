Day Trading Guide for September 11, 2020

The EQC offers a powerful yet zero-emission choice
Merc to launch electric SUV in the Indian market soon
₹1090 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1080
1066
1105
|
1120
Consider initiating fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock fails to move beyond ₹1,105 levels
₹939 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
930
918
950
|
960
Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of Infosys climbs above ₹950 levels
₹184 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
182
170
187
|
190
Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of ITC declines below ₹182 levels
₹73 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
71
69
76
|
79
Make use of intra-day rallies to initiate fresh short positions while maintaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹76 levels
₹2314 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2290
2270
2330
|
2350
Near-term outlook is bullish for the stock of RIL. Buy in declines with a stiff stop-loss at ₹2,290 levels
₹198 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
193
188
206
|
211
Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of SBI gains above ₹206 levels
₹2331 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2310
2290
2350
|
2375
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of TCS rebounds up from ₹2,310 levels
11455 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
11400
11340
11500
|
11560
Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the contract reverses higher from 11,400 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
