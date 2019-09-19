Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for September 19, 2019

| Updated on September 18, 2019 Published on September 19, 2019

Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:

₹2186 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2170

2163

2200

2215

As long as the stock trades below the key level of ₹2,200, the near term view is bearish. Sell on rallies

 

₹829 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

824

817

837

842

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of Infosys reverses higher from ₹824 levels

 

₹239 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

236

233

242

245

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of ITC moves above ₹242 levels

 

₹127 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

124

121

130

133

Make use of intra-day rallies to initiate fresh short positions while maintaining a tight stop-loss at ₹130 levels

 

₹1205 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1190

1175

1220

1235

Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock RIL climbs above ₹1,220 levels

 

₹280 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

274

268

285

292

Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock advances above ₹285 levels

 

₹2138 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2120

2100

2160

2180

Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock manages to rally beyond ₹2,160 levels

 

10855 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

10800

10750

10900

10950

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss only if the contract rallies above 10,900 levels

 

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on September 19, 2019
