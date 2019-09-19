Day Trading Guide for September 19, 2019

Number theory
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:
₹2186 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2170
2163
2200
2215
As long as the stock trades below the key level of ₹2,200, the near term view is bearish. Sell on rallies
₹829 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
824
817
837
842
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of Infosys reverses higher from ₹824 levels
₹239 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
236
233
242
245
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of ITC moves above ₹242 levels
₹127 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
124
121
130
133
Make use of intra-day rallies to initiate fresh short positions while maintaining a tight stop-loss at ₹130 levels
₹1205 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1190
1175
1220
1235
Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock RIL climbs above ₹1,220 levels
₹280 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
274
268
285
292
Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock advances above ₹285 levels
₹2138 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2120
2100
2160
2180
Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock manages to rally beyond ₹2,160 levels
10855 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
10800
10750
10900
10950
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss only if the contract rallies above 10,900 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
