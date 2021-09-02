Day Trading Guide for September 2, 2021

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
₹1579 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1570
1555
1600
|
1615
Despite a price drop, the trend is positive. Buy the stock with tight stop on a rebound from ₹1,570
₹1678 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1675
1650
1690
|
1715
The stock is on a support after a fall. One can risk going long at current level with a tight stop-loss
₹210 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
210
208
213
|
215
The scrip is likely to bounce off the support at ₹210 and so, buy the stock with tight stop-loss
₹119 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
118
114
123
|
125
Stock is trading on a support level and it can rally from here. Buy above ₹120 with tight stop-loss
₹2267 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2230
2200
2280
|
2320
As the stock is showing signs of weakness, wait and buy the stock if it decisively breaches ₹2,280
₹430 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
425
410
435
|
450
Since the stock is sustaining above ₹425, the bullish bias remains. Go long with stop-loss at ₹422
₹3715 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3700
3650
3740
|
3800
Price action looks weak but ₹3,700 is a support. Hence, go short with tight stop-loss below ₹3,700
17097 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
17065
17000
17100
|
17155
Consider initiating fresh long positions if the contract breaks out of 17,100; maintain stop-loss at 17,050
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
