Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for September 2, 2021

| Updated on September 01, 2021

₹1579 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1570

1555

1600

1615

Despite a price drop, the trend is positive. Buy the stock with tight stop on a rebound from ₹1,570

₹1678 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1675

1650

1690

1715

The stock is on a support after a fall. One can risk going long at current level with a tight stop-loss

₹210 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

210

208

213

215

The scrip is likely to bounce off the support at ₹210 and so, buy the stock with tight stop-loss

₹119 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

118

114

123

125

Stock is trading on a support level and it can rally from here. Buy above ₹120 with tight stop-loss

₹2267 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2230

2200

2280

2320

As the stock is showing signs of weakness, wait and buy the stock if it decisively breaches ₹2,280

₹430 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

425

410

435

450

Since the stock is sustaining above ₹425, the bullish bias remains. Go long with stop-loss at ₹422

₹3715 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3700

3650

3740

3800

Price action looks weak but ₹3,700 is a support. Hence, go short with tight stop-loss below ₹3,700

17097 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

17065

17000

17100

17155

Consider initiating fresh long positions if the contract breaks out of 17,100; maintain stop-loss at 17,050

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on September 02, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

technical analysis
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.