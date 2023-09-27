₹1538 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1520

1490

1550

1575

Go short on a rise 1545. Keep the stop-loss at 1560

₹1460 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1440

1420

1470

1485

Go short now and at 1468. Keep the stop-loss at 1480

₹442 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

440

437

445

448

Go long only above 445. Stop-loss can be kept at 444

₹188 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

186

185

191

193

Go long now and at 187. Stop-loss can be placed at 185

₹2341 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2330

2300

2360

2380

Go short only below 2330. Keep the stop-loss at 2345

₹594 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

590

584

597

601

Wait for dips. Go long at 591. Keep the stop-loss at 589

₹3583 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3570

3540

3620

3640

Go long now and on dips at 3575. Keep the stop-loss at 3560

19666 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

19630

19580

19760

19823

Unclear. Avoid trading the contract until a clear trend emerges

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

