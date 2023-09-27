₹1538 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1520
1490
1550
1575
Go short on a rise 1545. Keep the stop-loss at 1560
₹1460 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1440
1420
1470
1485
Go short now and at 1468. Keep the stop-loss at 1480
₹442 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
440
437
445
448
Go long only above 445. Stop-loss can be kept at 444
₹188 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
186
185
191
193
Go long now and at 187. Stop-loss can be placed at 185
₹2341 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2330
2300
2360
2380
Go short only below 2330. Keep the stop-loss at 2345
₹594 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
590
584
597
601
Wait for dips. Go long at 591. Keep the stop-loss at 589
₹3583 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3570
3540
3620
3640
Go long now and on dips at 3575. Keep the stop-loss at 3560
19666 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
19630
19580
19760
19823
Unclear. Avoid trading the contract until a clear trend emerges
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
