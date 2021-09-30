Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for September-30

| Updated on September 29, 2021

₹1595 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1580

1540

1620

1635

Hovers above a support. Go short if the stock breaks below 1580. Keep the stop-loss at 1610

₹1689 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1675

1660

1710

1740

Key resistance ahead. Wait for a rise and go short at 1705. Stop-loss can be placed at 1725.

₹238 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

235

230

242

246

Range bound with a bearish bias. Go short with a stop-loss at 239 if ITC breaks below 235.

₹146 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

141

136

150

154

Outlook is bullish. Go long now and accumulate on dips. Stop-loss can be slightly wider at 139

₹2530 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2515

2500

2545

2560

Wait for dips and go long at 2518 and accumulate at 2505. Stop-loss can be placed at 2480

₹460 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

455

447

467

472

Upmove gains momentum. Initiate fresh long now and add on dips at 457 with a stop-loss at 451

₹3794 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3755

3710

3805

3860

Initiate fresh long positions only if the stock breaks above 3805. Keep the stop-loss at 3785

17710 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

17670

17670

17800

17920

Coming down with the sideways range. Go short with a stop-loss at 17820 only on a break below 17670

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on September 30, 2021

