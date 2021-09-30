Day Trading Guide for September-30

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
₹1595 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1580
1540
1620
|
1635
Hovers above a support. Go short if the stock breaks below 1580. Keep the stop-loss at 1610
₹1689 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1675
1660
1710
|
1740
Key resistance ahead. Wait for a rise and go short at 1705. Stop-loss can be placed at 1725.
₹238 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
235
230
242
|
246
Range bound with a bearish bias. Go short with a stop-loss at 239 if ITC breaks below 235.
₹146 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
141
136
150
|
154
Outlook is bullish. Go long now and accumulate on dips. Stop-loss can be slightly wider at 139
₹2530 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2515
2500
2545
|
2560
Wait for dips and go long at 2518 and accumulate at 2505. Stop-loss can be placed at 2480
₹460 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
455
447
467
|
472
Upmove gains momentum. Initiate fresh long now and add on dips at 457 with a stop-loss at 451
₹3794 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3755
3710
3805
|
3860
Initiate fresh long positions only if the stock breaks above 3805. Keep the stop-loss at 3785
17710 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
17670
17670
17800
|
17920
Coming down with the sideways range. Go short with a stop-loss at 17820 only on a break below 17670
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
