Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for September 9, 2020

| Updated on September 08, 2020 Published on September 09, 2020

₹1112 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1100

1070

1130

1145

Buy the stock with a stop-loss at ₹1,100 since the stock is likely to rally from current level

₹939 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

925

900

960

980

Consider initiating long positions with a stop-loss at ₹925 if the stock rallies above ₹940

₹188 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

185

181

190

193

Go short with a tight stop-loss as the stock struggles to breach the resistance at ₹190

₹74 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

72.5

70

76

78

As the stock of ONGC has breached the support at ₹75, short the stock with a tight stop-loss

₹2107 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2070

2050

2150

2175

Initiate long trades with stop-loss at ₹2,070 since the stock has rallied past the hurdle of ₹2,100

₹204 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

200

196

206

210

Since the support of ₹206 is broken, fresh short positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss

₹2348 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2315

2275

2400

2450

The stock of TCS looks bullish; hence, initiate longs in intraday declines with stop-loss at ₹2,300

11319 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

11300

11260

11400

11460

Sell the contract with a tight stop-loss if the price slips below the critical support of 11,300

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

