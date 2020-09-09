Day Trading Guide for September 9, 2020

Unlock the economy but not pollution
For the last few months we have had clear skies and clean air in most of our cities. We need tomake it last
₹1112 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1100
1070
1130
|
1145
Buy the stock with a stop-loss at ₹1,100 since the stock is likely to rally from current level
₹939 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
925
900
960
|
980
Consider initiating long positions with a stop-loss at ₹925 if the stock rallies above ₹940
₹188 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
185
181
190
|
193
Go short with a tight stop-loss as the stock struggles to breach the resistance at ₹190
₹74 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
72.5
70
76
|
78
As the stock of ONGC has breached the support at ₹75, short the stock with a tight stop-loss
₹2107 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2070
2050
2150
|
2175
Initiate long trades with stop-loss at ₹2,070 since the stock has rallied past the hurdle of ₹2,100
₹204 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
200
196
206
|
210
Since the support of ₹206 is broken, fresh short positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss
₹2348 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2315
2275
2400
|
2450
The stock of TCS looks bullish; hence, initiate longs in intraday declines with stop-loss at ₹2,300
11319 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
11300
11260
11400
|
11460
Sell the contract with a tight stop-loss if the price slips below the critical support of 11,300
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
