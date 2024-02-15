₹1384 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1365
1340
1405
1430
Wait for a rise. Go short at 1400. Keep a stop-loss at 1410
₹1666 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1650
1640
1680
1695
Immediate outlook is not clear. Avoid trading this stock
₹412 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
410
407
417
420
Go short only below 410. Stop-loss can be kept at 411
₹269 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
266
262
273
276
Go long now and at 267. Stop-loss can be placed at 265
₹2963 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2940
2900
3000
3040
Go long now and at 2950. Keep the stop-loss at 2930
₹743 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
740
733
750
760
Go long only above 750. Stop-loss can be kept at 748
₹4101 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
4075
4050
4120
4160
Go long on a break above 4120. Stop-loss can be kept at 4110
21925 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
21830
21700
21950
22050
Go long only on a break above 21950 with a stop-loss at 21920
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
