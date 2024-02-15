₹1384 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1365

1340

1405

1430

Wait for a rise. Go short at 1400. Keep a stop-loss at 1410

₹1666 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1650

1640

1680

1695

Immediate outlook is not clear. Avoid trading this stock

₹412 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

410

407

417

420

Go short only below 410. Stop-loss can be kept at 411

₹269 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

266

262

273

276

Go long now and at 267. Stop-loss can be placed at 265

₹2963 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2940

2900

3000

3040

Go long now and at 2950. Keep the stop-loss at 2930

₹743 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

740

733

750

760

Go long only above 750. Stop-loss can be kept at 748

₹4101 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

4075

4050

4120

4160

Go long on a break above 4120. Stop-loss can be kept at 4110

21925 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

21830

21700

21950

22050

Go long only on a break above 21950 with a stop-loss at 21920

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

