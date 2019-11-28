Technical Analysis

ICICI Bank (₹505.5): Buy

Akhil Nallamuthu | Updated on November 27, 2019 Published on November 28, 2019

The stock of ICICI Bank, after moving sideways for a period of two weeks, broke out on Tuesday with huge volumes. It recorded a fresh lifetime high of ₹517.55 and closed above the crucial level of ₹500 for the first time. Thus, the prospect of the stock advancing further looks high. So long as the stock manages to trade above ₹490, the possibility of a trend reversal is low.

The stock had a volatile opening this year where it declined to ₹336.15 in February. But in March, the stock started to move upward gradually and breached the then 52-week high of ₹442. The uptrend lasted for three months and subsequently, it witnessed a corrective phase. The stock price moderated from the high of ₹442 to ₹384.35 in September. What followed was a strong bull run, which continues till date, and as a result the stock has now moved past ₹500.

Hence, investors with short-term perspective can buy the stock with strict stop-loss at ₹490 for a target of ₹535.

Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is a risk of loss in trading.

Published on November 28, 2019
recommendation
ICICI Bank Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
MCX-Nickel hovers around a support