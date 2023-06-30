While the flagship and super-luxury passenger vehicle segments have been witnessing multiple launches in both ICE (internal combustion engine) and Electric vehicles, the entry-luxury segment hasn’t exactly been a laggard. Most of the major luxury auto brands have launched cars and SUVs in the ₹40–60 lakh price segment.

BMW’s India garage has grown significantly this year with a range of new vehicles across the size and price spectrum. And in fact, the German brand has been having a problem of plenty with the number of customer orders coming in and a problem of scarcity with some of the vehicles in terms of its ability to assemble enough of them. The all-new X1 was one of the launches that BMW had earlier this year, and I finally got my hands on one from the company’s press fleet last week. Here are my first impressions after spending two days with the X1 sDrive 18d M Sport.

The part-clamshell bonnet with a prominent power dome and a relatively proportionate “squarish” kidney grille in chrome is what greets me | Photo Credit: BIJOY GHOSH

If your impression of the X1 is that it is not a well-endowed Bimmer, the new model will definitely alter that view. The new model is bigger, a lot more commanding in its design, and has a road presence that seems curated. In fact, it almost looks like it is from a segment above. The new third-generation X1 is quite unlike its predecessor, which used to feel a bit like a large hatch. The first impression about the design is that it is sportier, with a hint of power and performance coming through thanks to individual elements. The front design is the introduction to the new X1’s younger and more aggressive design language. The part-clamshell bonnet with a prominent power dome and a relatively proportionate “squarish” kidney grille in chrome is what greets me. The X1 now seems just a bit wider and taller when viewed from the front. While it has actually grown in proportions, one of the other reasons why this impression is reinforced is the M Sport-specific front fender with its oversized airdam and air scoops.

The new X1 gets adaptive LED headlamps and LED taillights as standard. The slim headlamp housing (with in-built high beam assistant) and the 3D housing for the taillights are very different from the predecessor, while still unmistakably BMW. The X1’s beefed up, and it is the side profile that shows up this aspect the most. BMW calls the X1 a sports activity vehicle (SAV), and the stretched silhouette of the new model highlights the aptness of that name. The squared-off wheel arches, the double-spoke 18-inch alloys, and the lift-up-style door handles are some of the new design elements. The rear quarter glass is larger in the new X1, and its greenhouse is possibly larger than the predecessor thanks to the panoramic sunroof. The M Sport treatment continues into the rear fender too, and the chiselled combination of the tailgate, tail lamps, and fender works in adding layers of modernity to the new X1. While on the subject of space and size, the boot also has a substantial 476-litres of luggage room, which can go up to 1,527-litres with the rear seats folded.

Cabin

The first thing to delight customers is the long, curved display that sits on top of the dashboard | Photo Credit: BIJOY GHOSH

The interior of the new X1 also gets key additions and new features that finally make this third-gen seem special. Though it has been a huge contributor to BMW India’s sales volumes even in the past, the new model’s cabin is the plushest it has ever been. So, it is now even more ready to take on competitors. Without being brash enough to attempt overstepping its hierarchy, the new X1’s cabin still feels fresh and premium. Of course, the first thing to catch my eye and delight many of today’s customers is the long, curved display that sits on top of the dashboard. The driver-oriented display combines the 10.7-inch touchscreen infotainment and the 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster. The infotainment touchscreen has new menu options, gets a play on range of new colours and textures, and is just the right screen size. It also now incorporates the latest BMW iDrive OS8 with voice assistant and offers wireless smartphone connectivity. Navigation now offers live traffic updates, and BMW ConnectedDrive offers a suite of remote controls and connected services.

The soft-touch dashboard also gets two different metal inserts and garnishes. BMW calls one a pearl chrome finish and the other Sensatec, which divides the dashboard and looks like a soft-burnished metal panel with pinstripes. Some of these panels also sport discreetly tucked-away LED backlighting. The centre console sticks out between the front two seats and seems to be a floating unit. This houses the gear selector, audio controls, and mode selector. The shorter section of the centre stack sports a wireless phone charger, cupholders, and charging ports. Even though the average attitude is ‘it is never enough’, there has been no skimping of features or new tech in the new X1’s cabin. Sports seats are standard, and the 18d M Sport even gets active seats for the driver and front passenger. There is also 2-zone aircon, seat massage functions, and a reverse parking assistant. Rear passenger comfort is also better with more legroom and kneeroom and a reclining backrest.

Performance

The 1,995-cc engine delivers a peak output of 150 hp and a peak torque of 360 nm | Photo Credit: BIJOY GHOSH

The new X1 is offered with two powertrain options, and thankfully, one of them is a diesel. At a time when diesel engine options have dwindled to just a handful, it will be welcomed by potential customers. A diesel engine’s tractability in mixed traffic and the efficiency it can deliver on average (compared to a petrol in the same class) is still very appealing. My test mule, the X1 sDrive 18d MSport, for example, still had a range of 185 km after I had driven it more than 500 km.

The 2-litre diesel engine in the X1 18d MSport is a TwinPower Turbo four-cylinder unit. The 1,995-cc engine delivers a peak output of 150 hp and a peak torque of 360 nm. Twin turbos enable this engine to deliver peak torque early, even though it is available over a narrow band between 1,500 rpm and 2,500 rpm. The engine is mated to the 7-speed steptronic sport automatic transmission. The 18d does get steering-mounted paddles for manual gear selection. But it doesn’t get the dual-clutch, 7-speed automatic transmission, which is only offered with the 1.5-litre, 3-cylinder petrol engine. The X1 sDrive 18i xLine features the 1,499 cc petrol engine, which also gets the benefit of forced induction through its twin turbos. For a small-displacement, 3-cylinder petrol, the engine generates a healthy 136 hp of peak power and 230 nm of torque.

The chiselled combination of the tailgate, tail lamps, and the fender works in adding layers of modernity to the new X1 | Photo Credit: BIJOY GHOSH

BMW’s diesels have always been quieter than its other German competitor’s engines. But the 18d’s 4-cylinder oil mill feels more refined and quieter inside the cabin than expected. The engine doesn’t feel strained either under hard acceleration, though once I cross into highway speeds, a combination of the X1’s smaller footprint and the 4-cylinder’s performance characteristics makes its presence felt. It feels most nimble in Sport Boost mode, with the steering-mounted paddles and the powertrain and chassis settings offering the opportunity to drive the X1 sportily. What would also come as a relief is the ARAI-rated mileage of 20.37 kmpl for the 18d.

Bottom Line

The new BMW X1 comes across as a much more wholesome package. And yes, it is more suited to everyday driving without being overly performance-biased. The ride quality is also just right. But the quality of the cabin and the range of features on offer are the key highlights, making this model arguably even better than some of BMW’s own entry-level models. The ex-showroom price for the new BMW X1 sDrive 18d M Sport is ₹47.9 lakh and for the sDrive 18i xLine, it is ₹45.9 lakh.

