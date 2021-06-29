Audi starts bookings for all-electric SUV e-tron & e-tron Sportback

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
German automaker Audi commenced bookings of its all-electric SUV, the Audi e-tron and the Audi e-tron Sportback in India. Both the cars can be booked at Audi India dealerships as well as on the official company website. The booking amount for the vehicles is ₹5 lakh. Both these cars will be launched on July 22, 2021.
According to the press release both cars are different in design, with Audi e-tron being a dapper model while Audi e-tron Sportback having a more athletic design. Both vehicles are powered with a dual motor set up, producing 300kW/408HP and 664 Nm of torque.
They draw power from a 95kWh battery & go from 0-100kmph in 5.7 seconds. Both vehicles have a range upto 359 to 484 kms. An 11kW AC home charger can be used to charge the car in 8.5 hours, they are also capable of upto 150 kW DC charging.
Also read: Audi plans to boost production in India
Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “The future is electric and we are thrilled to open bookings for not one but two electric SUVs – the Audi e-tron and the Audi e-tron Sportback in India. The e-tron is not just one product but a brand in itself and we will launch several new models under this brand. With progress comes evolution; and the Audi e-tron and the Audi e-tron Sportback are the pinnacle of that evolution. These are not just any other cars, these are the beginning of a new era - the era of electric. These are cars from the future, for the future.”
