Bespoke collaborations for the top ‘one per cent’

The pandemic notwithstanding, the business of automotive luxury continues its onward march. Super luxury brands have remained unaffected by economic downtrends and the current slowdown isn’t going to dull the appetite of buyers in this segment. In fact, it is probably good timing to launch novel, new products in the super luxury space now. All of us could do with some retail therapy.

The fancy wheels have been rolling out, but here is what the big luxury auto brands have also launched in the recent few weeks – yachts, signature perfumes, luxury timepieces, luxe homes etc., in collaboration with other icons in the luxury business. Some of these we all can aspire for, and some might be out of reach even for millionaires. But all of them have been created by passionate craftsmen, representing the biggest brands in the luxury industry.

Ecstasy on the wrist

Rolls-Royce has always been the pinnacle of luxury even with all its partnered and co-branded products. The focus has always been on extreme exclusivity, commissioned by its buyers and much of it is handcrafted. Following the announcement of the Boat Tail coachbuilt commission, Rolls-Royce has joined hands with Swiss master horologists BOVET 1822 for the creation of unique timepieces. A Rolls-Royce statement says that this ambitious undertaking brought together designers, engineers, and craftspeople from both luxury Houses, in a demonstration of their shared values of excellence, precision, heritage, artistry, innovation and attention to detail.

The timepieces feature a pair of reversible tourbillon timepieces, each designed to be worn on the wrist, used as a table clock, pendant or pocket timepiece, or placed within the fascia as Boat Tail’s timepiece. The timepieces and dashboard holder took 3,000 hours to develop and manufacture. They get a 5-day power reserve and tourbillon mechanisms to ensure the timepieces keep perfect time even when used as dashboard clocks. Tourbillon mechanisms counter the effect of gravity and help the watch keep perfect time over years of usage.

Rolls-Royce says that every element has been created to the owners’ exact specifications. The timepieces are unique to both the horological and automotive worlds. Made as a pair – in lady’s and gentleman’s versions – they are reversible, and housed in BOVET 1822’s patented Amadeo case, which allows them to be worn on the wrist, or used as a table clock, pendant or pocket-watch, as well as being placed front and centre in Boat Tail’s fascia as the motor car’s own timepiece. Both are fitted with tourbillon mechanisms to ensure perfect accuracy.

From car to living room

Bentley Motors has been in the collab luxury consumer products business for years. Its fragrances and watches have been prominent brand extensions. But now, it will launch the world’s first Bentley-branded residences in Sunny Isles Beach, Miami, US.

Designed by the renowned architectural firm Sieger Suarez Architects and top US property developer Dezer Development, the luxury residential tower has been designed in collaboration with super luxury carmaker. “Bentley Residences will contain more than 200 luxury apartments built for residents who expect the very best in design and quality,” says a company release.

The building will be 749 feet tall and be over 60 stories high, and be a prominent figure on Miami’s Sunny Isles Beach coastline and the tallest residential tower on any US beachfront.

Built to suit luxury car owners, each residence will include an in-unit multi-car garage and a patented car elevator alongside all the most desirable luxury amenities. Bentley says, once completed, the tower will feature uninterrupted views of the ocean and the waterways, bringing the beauty of the outdoors into each new home.

Sustainable materials are featured throughout, and with a focus on wellness, the residences are created to appeal to Bentley and Dezer’s most discerning customers. Bentley Residences is scheduled for completion in 2026. It is anticipated that construction will begin in early 2023.

Scent of the raging bull

Lamborghini has had its share of collaborations for creating some of the most memorable and artist luxury consumer products. Recently, its association with toys and puzzles maker Lego was in the news for its 1:1 scale model of the Sian FKP 37. Now, a new collaboration between Automobili Lamborghini and Culti Milano has culminated in a fresh range of perfumes and aroma products. An innovative project, involving the two partners, both Italian icons, witnessed the creation of an exclusive fragrance, starting from the base, heart and head notes. The olfactory branding project is expressed with an initial proposal to be followed by others, which are highly representative of the traits that distinguish the famous Italian super sports cars.

The fragrance starts with a citrusy opening and is accompanied by a lively heart that brings out the notes of grapefruit, bitter orange, bergamot, vetiver and finally converges in an enveloping base of cedar wood and sandalwood. In keeping with the brands’ attributes, the design of the packaging has a bold character and clean contours. For the Decor diffuser, the Bronzo Zenas color was chosen from the Lamborghini color range, with a matte finish and screen-printed logos. “The wicks in white technical fabric fiber attest to the attention to aesthetics with a linear delivery of the fragrance,” says Lambo.

Nifty shades of grey

Get to the great outdoors with these new Mercedes-AMG sunglasses. Two German design icons have joined forces for this summer: Berlin-based eyewear manufacturer ‘ic! berlin’ and Mercedes-Benz are jointly launching a sunglass collection. The designers of both brands have worked together to develop a design language that goes far beyond the logos, taking it beyond to combine the essential expressive features of both worlds. The result is five new exclusive eyewear models, which are based on design elements of Mercedes-Benz and Mercedes-AMG vehicles and are crafted in the ‘ic! berlin’ manufactory in Berlin-Marzahn, Germany.

In a joint statement, the brands have said that the new Capsule 2021 is characterised by dynamic shapes, exclusive materials, colour accents in lacquer and excellent wearing comfort. Merc claims that the Puristic design, typical of ‘ic! berlin’, meets the avant-garde spirit of Mercedes-Benz and interprets the vehicle design in each model in a special way. Stainless steel frames, high-performance ZEISS lenses, soft silicone nose pads and high-quality temple hinges ensure that every pair of eyewear remains an expression of individual lifestyle for a long time. In addition to the classic Mercedes-Benz logo, the new Mercedes-Benz pattern is lasered onto the temples as stylish branding, says the statement.