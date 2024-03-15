At the global level, Hyundai has broadly demarcated its line-up into two groups: one comprising the regular versions of its products, and the other for its performance-oriented ‘N’ models. N stands for Namyang and Nurburgring, the R&D HQ and the proving ground for these cars which have driving excitement prioritised over everything else. That’s a great way to keep everyone happy, you’d think: the everyday buyer would be happy with the regular iteration, whereas anyone who has a longing for speed would straightaway get the N.

It was all going swimmingly until someone in the marketing team decided to blur the line separating the two, and introduce an intermediate version - the N Line. In the Indian context, the N Line cars offer some dynamic and visual enhancements over the standard model, without making the buyer spend too much more (which would have been the case with the proper Ns, if Hyundai had been kind enough to launch them here). The latest to join the range of N Line cars is the Creta N Line. For those who need some reminding, since the Creta’s launch about eight years ago, Hyundai has sold more than a million units. Why has the N Line variant been added to the Creta, and does it offer anything extra for the buyer? Let us find out.

Design

There’s no denying that the Creta N Line looks more striking than the recently refreshed Creta. It’s sportier looking, thanks to its refreshed face, with an updated bumper and a new ‘N Line’ grille. The 18-inch alloys are new too, and keeping up with its sporting intent, they’ve not just added red accents on the bodywork (and painted the wheel callipers red), but Hyundai’s designers have also included a new roof spoiler. Like at the front, the rear bumper is new, too. The N Line is available in six colour choices, which further helps differentiate it from the regular variant.

The interior, which received a substantial upgrade recently, has also been subjected to the sprinkling of some ‘N Line’ stardust. Essential touch points like the steering wheel, gear lever, metal pedals and seats are new and sportier. The red accents have made it into the all-black cabin, and it doesn’t look bad at all. There’s also red ambient lighting, in case you thought the accents were a touch muted. As is the case with the standard version of the Creta, there’s no shortage of features. A panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, ventilated front seats, wireless charging, a Bose sound system, six airbags, ADAS, and twin 10.25-inch screens et al are some of the features that the top-spec N Line model gets.

Engine

Now, the most important bit. What powers it? The Creta N Line has the same turbocharged petrol engine as the standard car. It makes 158 bhp and 25.8 kg-m, which is identical to the Creta. There are two gearbox choices, one a 7-speed DCT and the other a 6-speed manual. The latter increases driver engagement, and if you ask us, it’s the one we’d choose, although the DCT isn’t bad, either. Elsewhere, the exhaust note is a touch more pronounced than the standard Creta, but I felt the other N Line cars (the Venue N Line and i20 N Line) were louder. The suspension has been mildly stiffened on the Creta N Line, which results in more confidence in cornering, but only when pushing the car hard. The all-disc braking setup does well while scrubbing off speed, but my test car could have done with a more progressive braking pressure feel.

All in all, the Creta N Line is an improvement over the regular Creta, with a cabin that feels a touch more special and an exterior that definitely looks snazzier. Priced at ₹16.82 lakh for the base model and going up to ₹20.45 lakh for the fully loaded version, the Creta N Line is only about ₹35,000 more expensive than the standard model. For someone already spending close to ₹25 lakh, on-road, that 1.4 per cent increase in cost is easily justified. It handles a bit better, and with the 6-speed manual gearbox, it’s never going to be boring to drive. That’s good enough for me.