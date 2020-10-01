Ferrari launches the more powerful Portofino M

The Portofino gave Ferrari the reach into the GT Spider segment. The model now gets an update and the latest evolution of the GT 2+ Spider helps it deliver more power and promises to be so much more fun with a new race mode in its 5-position Manettino (driving mode selector).

A Ferrari statement mentions how the Prancing Horse’s quintessential values are reflected in the new Portofino M with the ‘M’ in its moniker standing for ‘Modificata’, which in the Italian brand’s nomenclature refers to cars that have undergone an evolution to boost their performance. The most notable new technical innovation in this new evolution of the Ferrari Portofino is its redesigned powertrain, with a brand-new eight-speed gearbox and a five-position Manettino that includes a Race mode, a first for a Maranello GT spider.

In terms of its powertrain, the Portofino M’s 3,855cc engine, which belongs to the V8 turbo family, has been optimised to deliver 620cv of peak power at 7,500 rpm — 20 cv more than the existing Ferrari Portofino. It also boasts a completely redesigned eight-speed gearbox that replaces the previous seven-speed version. This is, in fact, the first eight-speed to be installed on an open-top Ferrari and is based on a dual-clutch oil bath architecture with a 20 per cent smaller clutch module and 35 per cent higher torque delivery.

Maximising driving pleasure

From a vehicle dynamics perspective, the most significant innovation is the introduction of the five-position Manettino — the aim being to further enhance the Ferrari Portofino’s already superb handling and traction through the addition of Race mode. Supported by the Ferrari Dynamic Enhancer, the Race mode focuses on maximising driving pleasure and fun behind the wheel, says the official statement.

The evolved model has also undergone new design changes at the front of the car and the bumpers in particular, which are now sportier and more aggressive. In terms of its overall character too, Ferrari says it is sportier than its predecessor, delivering better handling whilst not only maintaining but enhancing on-board comfort, courtesy of specific new optional features, such as ADAS, and ventilated and heated seats. The Ferrari Portofino M is expected to retain its predecessor’s twin soul and behaves like an authentic coupé with its top closed and a genuine spider when it is open, thanks to the Retractable Hard Top (RHT), the signature feature of all Prancing Horse’s convertibles.