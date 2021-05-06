Ferrari unveils two limited edition models

Italian luxury supercar maker Ferrari has just unveiled the 812 Competizione, a new limited-edition special series car derived from the 812 Superfast. Along with this, a Targa-top version, again a limited-series and called the 812 Competizione A, has been launched.

An official Ferrari statement mentioned that the two limited edition models sport the V12 derived from the multi-award-winning engine powering the 812 Superfast. The naturally-aspirated 830CV engine which has the same 6.5-litre displacement as the 812 Superfast’s V12, gets a boost in output, and several areas have been significantly re-engineered to achieve a new record red line while optimising the fluid-dynamics of the intake system and combustion, and reducing internal friction.

‘Boundless power’

The Ferrari statement mentions that maximum revs are now 9,500 rpm and seems to unleash a feeling of progressive and boundless power and acceleration. This is a result delivered by the redesign of key engine components such as the con-rods, pistons, crankshaft and distribution. The titanium con-rods are 40 percent lighter than steel versions whilst delivering the same mechanical resistance; the piston pins, on the other hand, have been given a diamond-like carbon (DLC) coating to reduce the coefficient of friction to the benefit of performance, fuel consumption and wear.

The most significant improvements, however, are to the distribution and the cylinder heads, which have both been completely redesigned. Also, to ensure that the engine breathes correctly across the entire rev range, the intake system was redesigned, says Ferrari. Both the 812 Competizione and 812 Competizione A are equipped with a 7-speed dual-clutch gearbox, delivering a new gearshift feeling for the V12. Although it retains the same gear ratios as the 812 Superfast, the new car’s changes are even more sporty, thanks to the extra 500 rpm in maximum revs allowed by the new V12.

The new limited edition models also feature changes to the exterior design and some minor modifications to the cabin. Much of the cabin otherwise remains similar to the 812 Superfast. Some changes to the exterior also help in improving the aerodynamics of the two models.