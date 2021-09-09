Festive timing!

Every year during the run-up to the festive season a lot of new variants or face-lifts are launched, in addition to new models. Buyer interest peaks around this time and it brings more footfalls to the showrooms. Honda Cars India has joined that list with its face-lifted compact sedan Amaze. This is the first facelift of the second generation, which was launched in 2018. At first glance, you will not see much of a difference from the existing model, though there are a few cosmetic changes to the exterior as well as interior. What you’ll see is a liberal sprinkling of chrome all around the car to freshen up its look.

Upgraded in and out

The exterior changes include new solid wing face front grille with chrome moulding lines, LED projector headlamps with integrated LED daytime running lamps, new LED front fog lamps and here too a sleek chrome garnish, and the redesigned front bumper lower grille for a wider appearance. The rear has new and differentiated C-shaped LED rear combination lamps with unique signature red luminescence and redesigned rear bumper with a chrome garnish. The refreshed model also gets new diamond-cut, two-tone R15 alloy wheels and new chrome door handles with touch sensor based smart entry system. These small changes make the new Amaze look more premium than the outgoing model.

Upgrades galore for the interior too make it look more premium. The cabin of the new Amaze offers satin silver ornamentation on dashboard and door trims, satin silver garnish on steering wheel and chrome plated AC vent knobs. Some changes in the seating also with the seat upholstery now having a new stitching pattern, leather cover for manual transmission shift lever and trunk lid lining. Space wise, the new Amaze has the best seating and leg space as compared to its competitors in the segment. The roomy cabin has been especially designed to provide ample legroom with contoured bucket seats, fabric pad on door trims and new front map lamp. The functionality remains the same with one-push Start/Stop button, automatic climate control, F1 inspired sporty paddle shift (only in CVT petrol), and Cruise control. The black and beige interior colour scheme remains the same.

For infotainment, the sub-four metre sedan comes with the Digipad 2.0 – 17.7cm touchscreen display audio system that offers seamless and smart connectivity through Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Weblink and functionality like voice command, messages, Bluetooth for handsfree telephone and audio streaming support and wireless infrared remote. Additionally, the rear camera display can now show better and multi-views including normal view, wide view and top-down view for enhanced parking convenience in tight spots.

In terms of safety, the new Amaze has latest features for secure protection and a range of Honda’s active and passive safety tech, which are offered as standard equipment across all variants. To name a few, it has dual SRS airbags for driver and front passenger,ABS with EBD (anti-lock brakes), ISOFIX seats and ECU immobiliser system. The new rear multi-view camera with guidelines, new automatic headlight control with light sensor, driver side window one touch up/ down with pinch guard, rear parking sensor, impact mitigating front head rests and pedestrian injury mitigation technology enhances the safety points to the car.

Performance

There are no changes to the powertrain, and the refreshed version of the Amaze continues to be powered by Honda’s acclaimed 1.2L i-VTEC petrol and 1.5L i-DTEC diesel engines in both manual transmission and CVT variants. The petrol engine delivers 90PS of Power in both manual and CVT. The diesel engine this time has been developed to achieve high power with increased refinement and delivers max power of 100PS in manual transmission and 80PS in CVT variant. The CVT option gives much required relaxation in the city traffic and makes driving easier. However, the cabin noise level in the Amaze is still higher as compared to its competitors, especially on the highways. The in-city handling, with a light steering wheel, is very convenient at slow speeds.

Honda has sold more than 4.50 lakh units of the Amaze, with an average of 4,500-5,000 units sold every month. And, Amaze is the only car in the segment that has CVT (Continuously Variable Transmission) in both Petrol and Diesel options. According to Honda officials, the Petrol CVT of the Amaze contributes around 20 per cent of its total sales and demand is there from Tier-II and III cities as well. Prices range from ₹6.32 lakh to ₹11.15 lakh (ex-showroom). Though the market is trending towards SUVs right now, there are, as yet, many first-time buyers for the Amaze.