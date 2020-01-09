Fisker announces plan to go electric, and mass market

Boutique car maker Fisker is aiming to go mainstream with an ambitious plan to develop and manufacture an all-electric luxury SUV which will retail for less than $38,000 (not including tax credits) in the US. The Fisker Ocean all-electric luxury SUV made its public debut at Consumer Electronics Show 2020 in Las Vegas this week. On the heels of the latest news surrounding the world's most sustainable vehicle and reservations opening worldwide, Fisker also revealed its unique partnership with Electrify America, the largest, open DC Fast charging network for EVs in the United States. Drivers can experience a frictionless charging experience and more than 200 miles of range from 30 minutes of charging. The two companies are also working together on further reducing charge times without compromising battery life. The partnership with Electrify America, will enable Fisker drivers access to the largest open DC Fast charging network in the US – with approximately 800 charging stations and about 3,500 chargers across 45 States by 2021. Fisker customers will enjoy automatic recognition of the vehicle at Electrify America charging stations, a free miles package from Fisker and the ability to find charging stations through the Fisker Flexee mobile app.

The Fisker Ocean features a CCS Type 2 Combo plug – enabling the vehicle to be charged through any stations that leverage technology in line with the latest in international standards.

The vehicle is equipped with a state-of-the-art battery – with 80 kWh capacity and a range of up to 300 miles (depending on driving conditions). More than 200 miles of range can be delivered from 30 minutes of charging for the Fisker Ocean (15 to 80 per cent capacity). Electrify America's 350 kW chargers can charge capable vehicles up to 20 miles per minute. Worldwide manufacturing strategy includes global and localized supply chains across the US, Europe and China and will result in more than one million vehicles projected to be produced between 2022 and 2027. Apparently, Fisker plans to bring the Ocean to India too. Tesla had better watch out for this new competitor.