Goodyear launches two new tyre lines

Goodyear India has launched two new products — Assurance DuraPlus 2 and Wrangler AT SilentTrac — for the Indian market. According to an official statement, Assurance Duraplus 2 is designed for small-to-mid-sized passenger cars to meet the needs of value-conscious consumers looking for an upgrade. And Wrangler AT SilentTrac is tailored for confident SUV drivers with a strong desire for adventure and the freedom to explore with full control over the wheels.

The company statement said that Assurance Duraplus 2 features strengthened TredLife Technology, which is optimised for longer mileage with durability and quiet performance. Following the success of the Assurance DuraPlus, which is known for its balanced offering of mileage and safety, Assurance DuraPlus 2 gives consumers more freedom to explore with its upgraded TredLife Technology benefits, including better mileage performance of up to 1,10,000 km, better sidewall and reduced noise performance.

Wrangler AT SilentTrac is said to be designed to enhance rugged toughness while delivering a smooth drive, plus an impressive on and off-road handling performance and added resistance without noise. The latest innovation introduces an upgraded DuraWall Technology that withstands rugged off-road use by resisting cuts and tears, allowing versatility for drivers to go off-road at a moment’s notice. The improved rigid shoulder blocks and optimised tread pattern design deliver outstanding strength and reduced road noise for a quieter ride, while also resulting in excellent mileage and on and off-road performance.

Goodyear’s communique says that the Assurance DuraPlus 2 is available in 13- to 15-inch rim diameters, while Wrangler AT SilentTrac is available in 15- to 17-inch rim diameters.