Hero Motocorp overhauls three of its best-sellers in time for BS-VI

With access granted to Hero’s sprawling Centre of Innovation and Technology, outside Jaipur, it was fairly clear that they had something significant in store. Having kicked off the BS-VI bandwagon with the Splendor iSmart back in June, three new motorcycles now add to their range. The Passion Pro and Glamour 125 have played a big role in Hero’s growth over the years and, with the BS-VI era, they are set to continue along the same path.

However, Hero also realises the importance of the rapidly growing 150cc and over section of the market. Enter the Xtreme 160R to fill in the space left vacant after the Hunk. Also showcased was a fully homologated for road use and FMSCI-certified rally kit for the XPulse. Lurking amongst the off-road motorcycles was an adventure motorcycle prototype, which kept us guessing about the possibilities.

2020 Hero Passion Pro BS-VI

A new diamond frame construction for better rigidity and handling, the new Passion Pro gets a major step up. Powered by a BS-VI-compliant 110cc, fuel-injected motor, it produces similar levels of power at 9bhp, but slightly more torque at 9.79Nm. This works with a four-speed transmission configured in an all-up format. Apart from the new frame, Hero has incorporated new suspension with longer travel for a more pliant ride. The new frame and suspension combine to make for a slightly longer wheelbase and higher ground clearance. Equipped with its i3S (automatic start/ stop in urban conditions), Hero claims the BS-VI version will also be marginally more fuel efficient. Dressed in a unique triple tone colour scheme with a digital and analogue combination for the instrument cluster, the 2020 Passion Pro will be available in two variants. The drum-brake version will retail at ₹64,990 (ex-showroom, Delhi) and the disc brake version at ₹67,190 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

2020 Hero Glamour BS-VI

The Glamour set a number of firsts for Hero and has seen them make a significant mark in this highly competitive segment of the motorcycle market. With the 2020 version, the Glamour now gets a diamond frame, too, and a fuel injected-motor makes 19 per cent more power. The new BS-VI motor is rated at 10.7bhp along with 10.6Nm of torque.

The four-speed gearbox has been swapped for a five-speed one with a regular one-down and four-up configuration. The new motorcycle gets increased suspension travel and improved ground clearance of 180mm. The instrument cluster is a combination of an analogue speedometer and a digital display with other vital information.

You even get a real-time mileage indicator to help maximise efficiency, if you choose to do so. The 2020 Glamour 125 is available in two variants — the drum brake version retails at ₹68,900 (ex-showroom, Delhi) while the disc brake version is priced at ₹72,400 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Hero Xtreme 160R

After multiple iterations that were launched off the Xtreme 200 platform (R, S, Xpulse, Xpulse T), Hero has decided to plug the gap between the Glamour and its premium motorcycles with the 160R. It hasn’t taken any shortcuts here and this isn’t the Xtreme with a smaller motor. It is a brand new motorcycle with cool styling cues that set it apart from the rest of the field.

With LED illumination all around, a fully digital instrument panel, a cool transformer style headlamp and a distinct taillamp give the 160R a lot of appeal. The new 160cc, fuel injected motor makes 15bhp@8500rpm and is claimed to clock 60kph in 4.7 seconds. This should be possible thanks to the 138.5 kg kerb weight. Thick 37mm forks at the front and a 7-step adjustable mono shock at the rear complete the suspension set-up.

The Xtreme gets a fair 170mm of ground clearance as well. To deal with the brisk performance it gets a 276mm front disc and a 220mm rear disc (option for the double disc version). Prices haven’t been announced yet, but a likely launch date sometime in April is what Hero indicated.