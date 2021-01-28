Jaguar Classic to create limited run handmade C-Type

Content creators mean business
Jaguar Classic is celebrating the 70th anniversary of the legendary C-type sports racer by creating a strictly limited production run of new C-type Continuation (recreating the classic) cars, which will be hand built at Jaguar’s world-class Classic Works facility in Coventry, UK.
According to a company statement, the C-type Continuation programme will allow historic motor racing enthusiasts to purchase a new factory-built example of the ultimate 1953 disc-braked ‘works’ C-type direct from Jaguar for the first time.
The statement mentions that the C-type, which was originally made between 1951-53, was famed for its exceptionally fluid shape by Jaguar Cars designer, aerodynamicist and artist Malcolm Sayer.
The C-type won the gruelling Le Mans 24 Hours on its debut in 1951, scoring the first of Jaguar’s seven outright wins at the French endurance race.
Eight new C-type Continuation cars will be built ahead of a racing-inspired celebration event for their owners in 2022.
Each example will reflect the 1953 Le Mans-winning works team car specification, including 3.4-litre straight-six engine with triple Weber 40DCO3 carburettors for 164 kW and disc brakes.
Building on the experience gained with previous Jaguar Classic Continuation programmes for Lightweight E-type, XKSS and D-type, Jaguar Classic engineers have consulted Jaguar’s archives and cross-referenced scan data from an original C-type in conjunction with the latest computer aided design technology to create the most authentic new C-type possible, says the official Jaguar announcement. Our Bureau
