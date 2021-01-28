Auto focus

Jaguar Classic to create limited run handmade C-Type

Our Bureau | Updated on January 28, 2021 Published on January 28, 2021

Eight new C-type Continuation cars will be built ahead of a racing-inspired celebration event for their owners in 2022

Jaguar Classic is celebrating the 70th anniversary of the legendary C-type sports racer by creating a strictly limited production run of new C-type Continuation (recreating the classic) cars, which will be hand built at Jaguar’s world-class Classic Works facility in Coventry, UK.

According to a company statement, the C-type Continuation programme will allow historic motor racing enthusiasts to purchase a new factory-built example of the ultimate 1953 disc-braked ‘works’ C-type direct from Jaguar for the first time.

The statement mentions that the C-type, which was originally made between 1951-53, was famed for its exceptionally fluid shape by Jaguar Cars designer, aerodynamicist and artist Malcolm Sayer.

The C-type won the gruelling Le Mans 24 Hours on its debut in 1951, scoring the first of Jaguar’s seven outright wins at the French endurance race.

Eight new C-type Continuation cars will be built ahead of a racing-inspired celebration event for their owners in 2022.

Each example will reflect the 1953 Le Mans-winning works team car specification, including 3.4-litre straight-six engine with triple Weber 40DCO3 carburettors for 164 kW and disc brakes.

Building on the experience gained with previous Jaguar Classic Continuation programmes for Lightweight E-type, XKSS and D-type, Jaguar Classic engineers have consulted Jaguar’s archives and cross-referenced scan data from an original C-type in conjunction with the latest computer aided design technology to create the most authentic new C-type possible, says the official Jaguar announcement. Our Bureau

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on January 28, 2021
New launches
luxury cars
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.