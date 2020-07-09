Lambo’s new roadster is sold out even before launch

In a further testament to the fact that super luxury products are recession-proof and unaffected by pandemics, Lamborghini’s latest limited edition model - Sián Roadster - was sold out even before its official launch on Wednesday. It is a limited edition, open-top hybrid super sports car engineered around Lamborghini’s iconic V12 engine delivering 819hp of total power.

Loaded with unique hybrid technologies, the Sián Roadster’s roofless design offers an exclusive group of 19 (limited number of units) drivers one of the most spectacular cockpits ever. Always open to the sky and resonating with the inimitable V12 sound from the most powerful Lamborghini engine to date, the Sián is expected to play a key role in Lambo’s route to future hybridisation.

The aerial view of the Sián Roadster is evocative of the iconic periscopio line inspired by the first Countach, running diagonally from the cockpit to the rear and culminating in the aerodynamic airstreamers behind driver and passenger. The Sián’s long sculpted contours and characteristic aero wings give it a powerful profile. The car’s very low front, with integrated carbon fiber splitter, houses the iconic Lamborghini Y-shape headlights.

A company statement says that the extreme yet uncluttered Sián design allows airflow to be directed through the front splitters and through the front bonnet, via the side air intakes and outlets and over the rear spoiler, with no loss of aerodynamic efficiency from the roofless design. Active cooling vanes at the rear use unique materials-science technology patented by Lamborghini. Operation of the vanes is triggered by the reaction of smart-material elements to the temperature generated by the exhaust system, causing them to rotate and providing a lightweight cooling solution. The rear of the car sports Lamborghini’s evocative trademark design, including six hexagonal tail-lights inspired by the Countach (model years 1974-1990). The rear wing is integrated within the profile and extends out only during driving to enhance performance.

V12 with electrification

The Roadster’s low chassis houses a next-generation V12 powerplant and is paired with a hybrid system, yet maintaining the emotion and dynamic performance characteristic of naturally aspirated Lamborghini super sports car. The hybrid system combines the V12 engine with a 48-volt e-motor. The latter delivers 34 hp, and is incorporated into the gearbox to provide immediate response and improved performance. The e-motor also supports low-speed manoeuvres such as reversing and parking with electric power. The Sián Roadster sports Lamborghini’s innovative supercapacitor application: a world-first technology storing ten times the power of a lithium-ion battery. Located in the bulkhead between cockpit and engine it ensures perfect weight distribution. Three times more powerful than a battery of the same weight and three times lighter than a battery producing the same power, the electric system with the supercapacitor and e-motor weighs only 34 kg.

This advanced technology combines with the V12 engine, which incorporates titanium intake valves and is uprated to 785hp at 8,500 rpm. Combined with the additional 34hp from the hybrid system, the Sián Roadster delivers a total of 819hp and reaches a top speed of over 350 kmph.

The Sián Roadster incorporates a sophisticated regenerative braking system, especially developed by Lamborghini. The symmetric behaviour of the supercapacitor, which contrary to normal Li-Ion batteries can be charged and discharged with the same power, fully charges the Sián’s energy storage system every time the vehicle brakes. The innovative system also delivers instant acceleration in low gears, with improved traction force provided by the combination of V12 engine and hybrid system. The Sián Roadster accelerates from 0 to 100 kmph in less than 2.9 seconds.