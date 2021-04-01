Lexus’s LF-Z concept showcases brand’s electric future

Earlier this week, Lexus International premiered the ‘LF-Z Electrified’, a battery-electric vehicle concept which is said to be a technology showcase expected to become reality by 2025. It features dynamic balance from optimal placement of the battery and electric motors, and a new four-wheel driving force control technology known as ‘DIRECT4’ that delivers a highly flexible driving performance, setting the LF-Z Electrified apart from conventional vehicles, says a company press release.

The LF-Z weighs a little over two tonnes, it features a 90kWh liquid-cooled, lithium-ion battery pack and electric motors that generate a maximum power of 400kW and max torque of 700Nm. The car can go from standstill to 100kmph in three seconds and has a top speed of 200kmph. The LF-Z’s cruising battery range is said to be 600kms per charge.

‘Tazuna’ cockpit

Lexus also claims that in order to provide a uniquely BEV driving experience, the interior is equipped with a “Tazuna” cockpit and features an open and minimalist design. Also, through dialogue with the driver and based on having learnt the driver’s preferences and behavioural traits, AI, acting as a lifestyle concierge, proposes routes and restaurant reservations, among others. By enhancing safety and security along the way, AI enriches the mobility experience, mentions the release.

By 2025, Lexus International plans to globally introduce 20 new or improved models, including over 10 electrified models such as BEVs, plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs), HEVs, in line with the needs of each country and region around the world. Globally, Lexus aims to offer electric variants of all its models by 2025, with the sales ratio of electric vehicles exceeding that of gasoline-engine vehicles. The official statement says, by 2050, Lexus International aims to achieve carbon neutrality throughout the lifecycle of its entire model line-up — from manufacturing of materials, parts and vehicles, to vehicle logistics, to the final disposal and recycling of older vehicles.

In March 2024, to accelerate planning and development of diverse and attractive products that are close to its customers, Lexus International is scheduled to open a new business and technical centre at Shimoyama, Japan, where members involved in Lexus-brand development, design, production technology, and planning are to unite in creating the next generation of cars.