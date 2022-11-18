Maruti Suzuki India has crossed the milestone of 3,500 car sales outlets. It is now present across 2,250 cities and the landmark makes the car market leader the only automobile brand to achieve such a wide network across India.

The Hyderabad NEXA sales outlet, inaugurated this week, became the 3,500th sales outlet for the company. Maruti Suzuki added 237 sales outlets in FY 2021-22. Notably, the network expansion continues to see a big spurt with the addition of 170 outlets between April and October of the current fiscal year 2022-23.

The company undertakes new car sales through three formats- Maruti Suzuki ARENA, NEXA and Commercial. These, along with seamless integration with company’s digital platforms, has resulted in further enhancing customer buying experience.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit