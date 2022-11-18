McLaren Automotive has launched its operations in India. The British supercar brand believes that India will be a key market in augmenting its foothold in the Asia Pacific region.

At the new showroom, McLaren Mumbai unveiled the new 765LT Spider. The model delivers maximum engagement, untamed performance, and scalpel-sharp handling. With 765PS and 800 Nm of torque, it takes just 11 seconds to open and stow the ultra-lightweight single-piece electric retractable hard top leaving nothing between the elements and the driver.

McLaren relishes the unknown and welcomes the challenge. Long-tail models like this one personify this spirit. They are the most aggressive, driver-centric, pure-performance cars with a proud lineage.

The brand-new McLaren Mumbai, represented by Infinity Cars, will manage the first official McLaren showroom in India. This showroom is backed by a dedicated service centre operated by an expert team of McLaren-trained engineers. An official statement says that the new service centre will focus on providing a seamless customer experience to support McLaren’s long-term growth in the Indian market.