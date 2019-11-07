Merc launches the V-Class Elite

The Mercedes-Benz V-Class launched in January this year pioneered the luxury MPV segment and has witnessed much success. It’s 7-seater configuration and the versatility that it offered with its removable single seats at the rear if more luggage space was needed made it perfect for both individual and institutional buyers alike. There aren’t many options in the luxury multi-purpose vehicle segment and the V-Class has, since its launch in February this year, been a good benchmark for others in the segment.

Now, based on customer feedback, Mercedes-Benz has seen an opportunity to complete the range of the V-Class in India with the introduction of the V-Class Elite. The V-Class Elite, launched nationwide at a press conference in Chennai on Thursday, combines functionality with luxury and unparalleled comfort. A Merc statement mentions that in addition, the new 6-seater MPV’s convenience and uncompromised safety, combine to illustrate the true characteristics of a Mercedes-Benz vehicle.

The V-Class Elite is targeted at a wide array of potential customers comprising large families, sports enthusiasts, business owners, and others who want a top-end luxury MPV that suits their lifestyle.

In addition to the features that the V-Class has already been offered with, the new Elite variant gets new luxury seats with massage and climate control functions, a refrigerated compartment in the centre console, two leather upholstery options, ambient lighting, electric sliding doors and agility control suspension with selective damping.

The vehicle is also offered with 17-inch alloys as standard and a choice of 18-inch rims as an optional addition. A sliding panoramic sunroof is also an optional fitment.

The 1,950cc diesel engine is now 17 per cent lighter, and delivers 163hp of peak power and 380Nm of torque. It is paired with the 9G-TRONIC automatic transmission (9-speed). Safety features include six airbags, Pre-safe which is an active system, attention assist and active parking assist with the 360-degree camera - will be very useful for a vehicle of this size. An accessories package is also available for personalisation and as optional additions.

The new V-Class Elite is imported as a CBU from Merc’s Spain facility and is being offered at an ex-showroom price of ₹1.1 crore.