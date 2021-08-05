MG Motors to give used EV batteries a new lease of life

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
SAIC Motor Corp-owned MG Motors has found an innovative way to give a second lease of life to used EV batteries. In an interaction with BusinessLine, Gaurav Gupta, the chief commercial officer(CCO) of MG Motor India said the economic potential of battery reuse will further reduce the costs of EV batteries, leading to the increased value of a used EV.
MG Motors has partnered with Exicom Tele-Systems for the facilitating the reuse of ZS EV batteries. As part of the association, Exicom, which works with SAP to store and manage data, takes the MG ZS EV batteries and puts them through a controlled process of evaluation, disassembly, and repackaging to design custom battery packs for non-automotive applications.
Gupta said new technologies like AI and ML are the future of the automotive industry. Cars are no longer just vehicles for taking people from one place to another, but are whole experiences. “Today, consumer focus is not just on horsepower, but software-based advancements as well. Technology is redefining the manufacturing of cars,” he pointed out. He said for a sustainable future, batteries are the key to the transition from fossil fuel dependence to eco-friendly energy. “In the last decade, we have witnessed a surge in the production of lithium-ion batteries, leading to a reduction in prices. This has made electric vehicles and energy storage commercially viable,” he pointed out.
The CCO said there has also been advancement in manufacturing batteries, mainly in battery chemistry and design. It has resulted in higher energy storage that converts into a higher vehicle range per change, addressing customer anxiety around the range. In the future, the cost of EV batteries is expected to reduce while its efficiency and range will be increasing in the long term.
Gupta explained that the company has been leveraging advanced technologies like artificial intelligence and machine learning. “With our iSmart NextGen technology in all connected cars, we are presenting cars as a wholesome experience and not just a mere vehicle for transporting people.” Using Natural Language Understanding (NLU), the assistant not only overcomes the challenges of understanding different accents like Indian-English and English accents but also adapts Indian-English pronunciation. Similarly, Over the Air (OTA) technology provides updates on the go in our connected cars. With this technology, MG connected cars get a new look screen and themes, new apps and new entertainment content from time to time as new updates are made available.
MG Motors ushered in the internet-connected passenger cars in India with the launch of the SUV, MG Hector, which offers connectivity on the go with i-SMART NextGen technology. MG Motors has also introduced Machine to Machine(M2M)-embedded sim in the cars. The embedded sim, which is an internet protocol version, and is future proof with IPV6 for 5G, enables connected cars to communicate on their own with the cloud and the service provider. It keeps the cars connected to the internet and keep the operating system updated over the air.
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Misinformation and the infodemic fuelled vaccine hesitancy in some countries
With the impact of the pandemic going down to some extent, air travel for leisure has increased dramatically.
India needs to produce its own commercial aircraft to forge ahead
Keen on netting some US tech stocks? There’s a flourishing ecosystem of companies beyond the biggies. Here’s ...
Investors’ focus will be on July month auto sales numbers, RBI’s MPC meeting, rupee movement and crude oil ...
Course correction provides an opportunity
The fund’s top holdings have delivered healthy returns over the past one year
Smart farming with no soil and a controlled environment has a promising market
Nothing about it is quick or simple. Meats need days of marination, spices are ground from scratch, and ...
Senior citizens have put up a good show at the Olympic Games
A riveting podcast charts the making of the men who unleashed carnage on the planet
The Seematti CEO’s new brand — launched in her own name — is weaving a new story for silk, beyond sarees
Much before Branson and Bezos, brands have propelled themselves into space in a bid to captivate viewers
The biggest games on the planet, the Olympics, have begun. However, the mega event, being described as the ...
The pandemic has led to “touch starvation”. Isobar, the digital agency from the house of Dentsu India, has ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...