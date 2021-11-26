Nissan India’s Magnite delivery touches 30,000 units

Japanese car maker Nissan said it has delivered the 30,000th unit of its new compact SUV Magnite, first global product under the Nissan NEXT transformation plan. Magnite was launched for the Indian market about a year ago.

Guillaume Cartier, Nissan’s Chairperson for Africa, Middle East, India, Europe and Oceania region handed over the keys of the 30,000th Nissan Magnite to the customer in a ceremony at a dealership in Gurgaon.

The chairperson also presented Nissan Global President’s Award to the Nissan India team for the launch of Nissan Magnite, a first for Nissan India operations, according to a statement.

He said that with the Magnite, Nissan wanted to shake up the highly competitive compact SUV segment in India.

“Nissan Magnite is a core model under the company’s global transformation strategy, and is playing a key role in strengthening Nissan’s presence in India and overseas under ‘Make in India, Make for the world’,” said Sinan Ozkok, President, Nissan Motor India.

Features

The company said its SUV Magnite comes with the best, lowest-in-class maintenance cost of 30 paise/km (for 50,000 km) along with a warranty of 2 years (50,000kms) which can be extended for up to 5 years (100,000 km) at a nominal cost.

“Launch of the all-new Magnite has proven itself to be a game-changer, redefining value in the SUV segment. Multiple awards from media and now this very special recognition of Global Nissan President Award is a proud moment for the Nissan India family,” stated Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India.

Also read: Nissan ties up with Zoomcar, Orix for its vehicle subscription model

Cumulative bookings for Magnite stand at more than 72,000 on the back of growing acceptance for compact SUVs in the Indian market. “We have been able to achieve this 30,000-unit milestone with the help and support from all our supplier partners. We are now excited and working round-the-clock to deliver at the earliest to our discerning customers,” said Biju Balendran, MD & CEO, Renault Nissan Automotive India Pvt Ltd.

Nissan India has launched what it calls innovative Virtual Sales Advisor for Magnite customers as part of its digital platform Shop@home, to enhance customers’ car buying experience.

The company also offers a subscription plan that enables customers to own a vehicle with a ‘White Plate’ and a ‘Buy Back Option’ in Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, and Chennai. The plan comes with zero down payment, zero insurance cost, zero maintenance cost.