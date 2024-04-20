The ‘Definitely Male’ tagline wouldn’t have worked in 2024, but inching towards its silver jubilee, the Bajaj Pulsar seems to have done well for itself. It’s not only carved a market for itself but has sustained nearly all the challenges the ever-developing market for small motorcycles presents. The arrival of more powerful machinery might have rendered the Pulsar looking for a more commuter-friendly spot, but that in no way means it’s lost. The biggest from the wide range of Bajaj Pulsar motorcycles, the Pulsar N250, has just been updated for 2024, and we think it might have many new tricks up its smartly rolled-up sleeves. Cufflinks be damned, the Pulsar is supposed to be a fun motorcycle; have you forgotten?

Meagre hike

For the princely sum of ₹857 over the previous iteration, the 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250, priced at ₹1.51 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), brings what can possibly be termed the mother of model-year updates. The engine and chassis remain unchanged, but that’s only half the story. The other half is the long list of new standard inclusions: wider tyres, USD fork, ABS and traction control, and even a new LCD instrument panel. All that translates to a motorcycle that’s equipped to handle the modern rider’s expectations a whole lot better than before.

The 2024 model boasts of many new standard inclusions like wider tyres, USD fork, ABS and traction control

Ride quality

Let’s start with the USD fork upfront. While the chassis is untouched, the motorcycle now feels more composed. Throw anything at the Pulsar N250 and the suspension doesn’t get unsettled; bad roads, potholes, and even a tricky off-road patch, nothing unsettled the suspension during our time with the motorcycle. The other thing aiding the motorcycle’s composure has to be the tiny bit wider tyres. Earlier the Pulsar would seem a touch too keen to tip, but not anymore. The inclusion of switchable ABS and traction control is also going to be appreciated by many. The former has three modes: rain, road and off-road. Not only is the ABS smooth, but these modes make a tangible difference to the way the Pulsar N250 rides, especially the ‘off-road’ mode.

The digital instrument panel now comes with turn-by-turn navigation and Bluetooth connectivity

The 249.07 cc engine remains as strong as before, and it continues to deliver delectable performance both at low and mid-range. It makes 24 bhp and 2.19 kg-m. The N250 also gets an assist-and-slipper clutch and a combination of a 300 mm front disc and a 230 mm rear disc. The digital instrument panel now comes with turn-by-turn navigation and Bluetooth connectivity.

On the whole, the Pulsar N250 is a sweet package, especially now with all the 2024 model year updates. Not that the Pulsar brand needs reinvigoration or anything, but as it inches closer to its 25th anniversary, products like the N250 prove what makes Pulsar a worthy name in the Indian motorcycling space.

