Swiggy ties up with Hero Lectro WINN, to pilot cargo e-bikes for food delivery in Hyderabad

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Hero Lectro Cargo (HLC) and Swiggy have partnered to pilot the deployment of cargo e-bikes for last mile food delivery in Hyderabad.
Swiggy, which has already been planning to include EVs in its fleet, will be utilising Hero Lectro’s WINN – a purpose-built e-bike, in a bid to optimize efficiency, cost and reduce carbon footprint by going green.
Starting August, Swiggy in association with Fast Despatch Logistics, a last-mile delivery service provider and AS Group is launching a pilot project in Hyderabad with Hero Lectro WINN, wherein the delivery partners will be making the food deliveries on the cargo e-bikes. “Hero Lectro Cargo E-bikes are purpose-built and are economically and ergonomically viable for the last-mile delivery. The concept of Cargo E-bikes is only going to be more and more acceptable since the host of benefits it offers actually comes at zero tradeoff,” Partha Choudhary, President and CEO, Hero Lectro Cargo, said in a statement.
Also read: Swiggy inks pact with RBML to build EV ecosystem in India
Shivcharan Pulugurtha, SVP, Business Operations at Swiggy said, “At Swiggy, we are committed to facilitating last mile delivery for all our customers in the most sustainable/environment friendly way possible. Nationally, by 2025, our aim is to cover deliveries spanning 8 lakh kilometers everyday through EVs.”
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Misinformation and the infodemic fuelled vaccine hesitancy in some countries
With the impact of the pandemic going down to some extent, air travel for leisure has increased dramatically.
India needs to produce its own commercial aircraft to forge ahead
Keen on netting some US tech stocks? There’s a flourishing ecosystem of companies beyond the biggies. Here’s ...
Investors’ focus will be on July month auto sales numbers, RBI’s MPC meeting, rupee movement and crude oil ...
Course correction provides an opportunity
The fund’s top holdings have delivered healthy returns over the past one year
Smart farming with no soil and a controlled environment has a promising market
Nothing about it is quick or simple. Meats need days of marination, spices are ground from scratch, and ...
Senior citizens have put up a good show at the Olympic Games
A riveting podcast charts the making of the men who unleashed carnage on the planet
The Seematti CEO’s new brand — launched in her own name — is weaving a new story for silk, beyond sarees
Much before Branson and Bezos, brands have propelled themselves into space in a bid to captivate viewers
The biggest games on the planet, the Olympics, have begun. However, the mega event, being described as the ...
The pandemic has led to “touch starvation”. Isobar, the digital agency from the house of Dentsu India, has ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...