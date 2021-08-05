Swiggy ties up with Hero Lectro WINN, to pilot cargo e-bikes for food delivery in Hyderabad

Hero Lectro Cargo (HLC) and Swiggy have partnered to pilot the deployment of cargo e-bikes for last mile food delivery in Hyderabad.

Swiggy, which has already been planning to include EVs in its fleet, will be utilising Hero Lectro’s WINN – a purpose-built e-bike, in a bid to optimize efficiency, cost and reduce carbon footprint by going green.

‘Economically viable’

Starting August, Swiggy in association with Fast Despatch Logistics, a last-mile delivery service provider and AS Group is launching a pilot project in Hyderabad with Hero Lectro WINN, wherein the delivery partners will be making the food deliveries on the cargo e-bikes. “Hero Lectro Cargo E-bikes are purpose-built and are economically and ergonomically viable for the last-mile delivery. The concept of Cargo E-bikes is only going to be more and more acceptable since the host of benefits it offers actually comes at zero tradeoff,” Partha Choudhary, President and CEO, Hero Lectro Cargo, said in a statement.

Shivcharan Pulugurtha, SVP, Business Operations at Swiggy said, “At Swiggy, we are committed to facilitating last mile delivery for all our customers in the most sustainable/environment friendly way possible. Nationally, by 2025, our aim is to cover deliveries spanning 8 lakh kilometers everyday through EVs.”