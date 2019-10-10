Tata Motors reinvents marketing strategies to woo car buyers

It was a little over a fortnight ago when Tata Motors tuned into ‘The International Day of Sign Language’ on September 23.

The idea was to spread awareness about the adoption of sign language as a means of communication and encourage equality. The company decided to vocalise its call to action for its brand Harrier, positioned as #AboveAll.

The campaign has a video showcasing the story of a family that hires a deaf-mute housekeeper and how the couple positively encourages her by stepping up to learn the sign-language along with her to communicate.

Awareness on sign language

Launched in association with digital agency WATConsult, the digital and social media agency from Dentsu Aegis Network, #LanguageOfHumanity aims to create awareness on the importance of considering sign language and stimulate the feeling of inclusivity.

Rajiv Dingra, Founder and CEO, WATConsult, says Tata Motors has always had a progressive approach towards the growth of society at large. “On International Day of Sign Language, the brand wanted to inculcate the #LanguageOfHumanity. The video subtly aims to spread the word and takes ahead the brand’s philosophy of positioning its flagship product, Harrier, #AboveAll in its true sense,” he adds.

According to Vivek Srivatsa, Head of Marketing, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors, since the Harrier is positioned as an SUV that is #AboveAll, the team decided to use the hashtag and embed it in the brand’s storyline, “pushing the message that the power in the language of humanity is truly #AboveAll.”

Ever since the launch of Tiago, the company has been reinventing its marketing strategies and driving engagement for its brands. “Cars are a high-value, discretionary spend for consumers rather than an impulse purchase. Engagement helps them experience the product capabilities and inspires confidence before purchase,” says Srivatsa.

This was initiated with Tiago when Tata Motors introduced its new design theme and wanted to communicate the evolving brand identity to consumers as well as the “future of our cars and SUVs”. The company teamed up with a popular online content creator a few months into the launch and created a form of finite branded content in ‘Tripling with Tiago’.

‘Tripling’ was released on TVF in 2016 and featured three siblings who are forced to take a road trip together in the Tiago, shown as an essential character in the web series as opposed to just another product placement.

Tata Motors then pushed the envelope further with the Hexa, Nexon and Harrier. In the case of Harrier, soon after its launch, the company created an environment in showrooms to appeal to all the five senses while helping consumers build a sensory relation with the vehicle.

For instance, chocolates, specifically associated with Harrier, could be tasted, while a special fragrance for the cabin smell wafted around where consumers could also listen in to a curated audio playlist and literally breathe in the experience.

Building credibility

According to Srivatsa, though traditional print ads and TVCs (television commercials) do their bit in building the customer’s intent to buy a car, “experiential and engagement marketing initiatives have enabled us to build credibility and positive word of mouth for our products.”

Engaging with consumers at all levels has got the company rolling out other engagement marketing tools. The Tata Motors Experience Centre (TMEC), Hexa Experience Centre (HEC) and Nexon Skill Arena (NSA), have all played a pivotal role in strengthening the brand connect with consumers.

The HEC, simulated an outdoor environment, bringing out the true capabilities of the car. For the NSA, conducted across 10 cities, the team designed a first-hand experience of the Nexon’s power, versatility and other capabilities.