The bi-fuel petrol-CNG passenger vehicle market has been growing in leaps and bounds. And almost all the growth has been in the factory-fitted CNG category. Last financial year was a milestone year since bi-fuel CNG passenger vehicle sales hit an all-time high. Currently, Maruti Suzuki holds sway over a big chuck, nearly 70 per cent, of the market for CNG vehicles. But, over the last three years, Tata Motors has moved in and claimed a spot for itself in this segment. In fact, last year the company reported nearly a quadrupling of volumes for its two models that were being offered with a bi-fuel variant. The Tata Tigor and the Tiago were the only two bi-fuel models, but these have quickly grown to a point where they contribute 40 per cent of the total volumes for these two models. They have recently been joined by the Altroz iCNG.

Altroz is a B+ segment hatch that helped Tata Motors to raise the bar for its mass market offerings. There is good reason why Tata believes that the aspirations and maturity levels amongst bi-fuel passenger vehicle buyers have been rising and that they need to be met. CNG offers the advantage of lower operating costs, but often there are compromises that bi-fuel vehicle buyers must contend with. What they gain from long-term savings is usually lost to the additional cost of the CNG system and, worse, a smaller feature list and a near elimination of boot space. Often, the CNG cylinder takes up almost all of the space in the boot. How is the Altroz iCNG different and what does Tata bring to buyers in the segment?

CNG system

The first two bi-fuel models that Tata Motors brought to market sported a single CNG cylinder each offering a segment-specific advantage for the Tigor and the Tiago. The Altroz iCNG on the other hand sports two gas cylinders that offer a combined rated storage capacity of about 10kg (60-litres by volume). Low storage capacity and so lesser driving range in CNG-mode has been a compliant amongst customers, since it also means queuing up more often at the gas station. Though the official fuel efficiency rating hasn’t been announced yet, Tata engineers expect about 25-26 km per kilo of CNG, which then translates to about 240 km of rated range in CNG mode for the Altroz iCNG. The 37-litre petrol tank is located below and ahead of the CNG cylinders.

Tata engineers have also come up with a gas storage solution that doesn’t lead to an elimination of boot space. The CNG cylinders are located above the petrol tank and behind the rear seat. So the floor of the boot is raised by a couple of inches, but there is still about 150 litres of usable space with the parcel tray in place, and about 210 litres if the parcel is removed for more vertical boot space. The cylinders get a 6-point mount, with bolts and Tata engineers say that the Altroz’s inherent passenger cell structure offers enough protection even if there was to be a rear-end collision. The CNG piping and management system has also been tuned to constantly monitor gas pressure and for leaks. It is programmed to detect a sudden drop in pressure and will release the stored gas into the air, after cutting supply to the engine.

Tata Motors says that more safety measures have been built into the CNG system in the Altroz. Open the fuel flap on the rear side panel and you’ll see a petrol filling cap, a CNG filling cap for the nozzle and a safety micro switch that is meant to communicate with the CNG system. If the switch detects that the flap is opened or left open, the engine will shut-off or won’t crank. The pressure in the CNG tanks is monitored and it sits at a peak of 200 bar pressure. The system allows the gas to be almost completely utilised in the tank. But, while refilling, depending on the source pressure and the ambient temperature conditions, the tank can only store about 8.8 to 9.3 kg of gas, according to Tata engineers. Switching between CNG mode and petrol mode is just a switch away. The toggle switch is located on the dashboard to the right of the steering column.

Powertrain

The engine in the Altroz iCNG is the 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder Revotron petrol that is offered in the regular Altroz too. The only transmission on offer is the 5-speed manual gearbox for the bi-fuel variant. In CNG mode, the engine’s output is a lower 73.5PS of peak power and 103Nm of torque. In petrol mode, the engine delivers 88PS of power and a max torque of 115Nm. Unlike many of the other bi-fuel options being offered by other manufacturers which feature dual ECUs, Tata engineers point to the improvement in the Altroz iCNG since it has a single ECU. One electronic control unit ensures that the behaviour of the powertrain feels uniform in both fuel modes. So, the transition from CNG to petrol mode is seamless and the system also allows for the vehicle to be started in default CNG mode, if there is enough gas in the tanks. Starting out on CNG for the initial ignition cycle can help save on fuel costs.

On the road, the engine’s performance in CNG mode doesn’t seem wanting or in anyway underwhelming despite the lower output. In fact, due to the storage cylinders and related systems, the Altroz iCNG is also about 105 kg heavier than the regular petrol version. But, the iCNG feels peppy enough, and with the short throw manual gearbox and relatively progressive clutch, it is quite easy to find the right ‘rpm range’ to maintain the desired response. The Altroz’s 1,199cc Revotron engine was already a good match, so in petrol mode it feels very similar to the regular model. Of course, with this bi-fuel addition, there are four other powertrains to choose from. They include the 5MT and 6-speed DCA (dual-clutch) versions of the 1.2L Revotron petrol Altroz, the 1.2L iTurbo petrol with 5MT and the 1.5L turbocharged Revotorq diesel with 5MT gearbox.

The ground clearance of the Tata Altroz iCNG continues to be 165mm, the same as the regular petrol variant. Company officials say that some marginal tweaking of the rear suspension has been done to handle the extra weight. As a result, the notional centre of gravity would also be lower in the iCNG variant. The Altroz was already stable at high speeds and very capable around bends and corners. The iCNG also feels sturdy and pliant, the suspension lending it that sense of balance and strength. The Altroz bi-fuel variant still gets only drum brakes at the rear, while they are discs for the front wheels. But, braking performance is adequate. The spare wheel sitting under the CNG cylinders, and drops down under the car when needed, is a 165/80 tyre on 14-inch steel rims. The four wheels in use are the same in the base (XE) trim variant, or are 185/60 tyres on 16-inch rims in the other five trim variants.

Design and features

In terms of design, the Altroz iCNG is identical to the regular petrol only version. The aerodynamic design with its shark nose and the steeply raked A-pillar leading up to aN elegantly curved roofline. The mild power dome like contours on the bonnet and the humanity line highlighted by the chrome under frame in my test mule offer the front design a lot of character. The wide track and the prominent wheel arches moulded out of the side panels give the Altroz iCNG the same strong, stable stance even without it being on the move. There is only one iCNG badge at the bottom right corner of the tailgate that identifies the bi-fuel model. The rest of the vehicle is identical in design. In fact, even the 16-inch alloy wheels in my top trim test mule was the same. Some of the design highlights that catch your attention even in the Altroz iCNG are the blacked-out, bug-eyed tail-lamps at the rear and the discreet handle for the rear doors positioned where the quarter glass would otherwise be.

Tata Motors claims that the Altroz iCNG gets some segment first features like the voice-activated, powered sunroof. It also gets some of the other premium features like leatherette seats, wireless smartphone charging, a cabin air purifier which sends real-time air quality (AQI) data to the infotainment display and auto headlamps. These are B+ segment features that are fast being offered on similarly positioned vehicles, though bi-fuel models have tended to lag behind. Tata Motors wants to correct this with the Altroz iCNG. The new variant also gets the same 17.78cm touchscreen infotainment screen and system powered by Harman. It also gets the IRA suite of connected car features (top trim) and other voice commands. The steering wheel continues to be leather-wrapped with multiple controls. The 10.16cm digital instrument cluster has a different configuration in the Altroz iCNG; with a separate fuel gauge for petrol and CNG, and independent indicators for which fuel is currently being used. The indicators flash when either fuel gets to low levels. The other features and design of the iCNG versions are identical to the regular Altroz depending on the trim variant being compared. This also means that some of the ergonomics issues that the original had have also be carried over to the new variant.

Bottom Line

The Altroz is a spacious B+ segment hatch and that continues to be the case in the iCNG. While there maybe a couple of features that are missing in the iCNG, there really hasn’t been much skimping just to keep it competitive. Instead, Tata has attempted to deliver a more wholesome offering for customers looking for all the comfort and convenience features, and the practicality of a spacious hatch, with the advantage of a bi-fuel powertrain. Introductory prices for the six trim variants of the Altroz iCNG range from ₹7.55 lakh to ₹10.55 lakh (ex-showroom).

