VW launches new Polo CL TSI AT

Our Bureau | Updated on June 03, 2021

New trim-line will be available to customers at starting ex-showroom price of ₹8.51 lakh

Reflecting the increasing popularity of auto transmission variants, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India has launched a new Comfortline trim with an automatic gearbox on the Polo family in India. The Polo CL TSI AT will be powered by the popular 1.0 L Turbocharged Stratified Injection (TSI) engine of Volkswagen. The new trim-line will be available to customers at a starting ex-showroom price of ₹8.51 lakh.

A VW press release mentions that customers can book the Polo online through the Volkswagen India website and can also visit their nearest dealership (*As per the State lockdown guidelines). The Polo CL TSI AT comes with a 6-speed automatic gearbox mated to the 1.0 L TSI engine offering a peak power 110 PS and 175 Nm of torque. The new trim-line will be available in Flash Red, Sunset Red, Candy White, Reflex Silver and Carbon Steel colour options.

The Polo CL TSI AT will also be offered with an auto-climatronic air-conditioning feature along with a 17.7 cm screen and Blaupunkt music system which is specific to this trim only.

Published on June 03, 2021

