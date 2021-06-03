VW launches new Polo CL TSI AT

Lenovo P11 Pro: High-end tablet
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
Reflecting the increasing popularity of auto transmission variants, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India has launched a new Comfortline trim with an automatic gearbox on the Polo family in India. The Polo CL TSI AT will be powered by the popular 1.0 L Turbocharged Stratified Injection (TSI) engine of Volkswagen. The new trim-line will be available to customers at a starting ex-showroom price of ₹8.51 lakh.
A VW press release mentions that customers can book the Polo online through the Volkswagen India website and can also visit their nearest dealership (*As per the State lockdown guidelines). The Polo CL TSI AT comes with a 6-speed automatic gearbox mated to the 1.0 L TSI engine offering a peak power 110 PS and 175 Nm of torque. The new trim-line will be available in Flash Red, Sunset Red, Candy White, Reflex Silver and Carbon Steel colour options.
The Polo CL TSI AT will also be offered with an auto-climatronic air-conditioning feature along with a 17.7 cm screen and Blaupunkt music system which is specific to this trim only.
