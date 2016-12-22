Waymo self-driving tech for Honda vehicles

Taking Manipur’s flavours beyond its borders
Shubhra Devi’s Meira Foods promotes local produce and empowers women economically
Honda R&D Co, the R&D subsidiary of Honda Motor Co, is entering into formal discussions with Waymo, an independent company of Alphabet Inc, to integrate its self-driving technology with Honda vehicles.
This technical collaboration between Honda researchers and Waymo’s self-driving technology team will allow both companies to learn about the integration of fully self-driving sensors, software and computer into Honda vehicles.
The talks, which come just one week after Waymo became an independent company, could see Honda become the tech firm’s second partner after Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV agreed in May to add the technology to its minivans.
As part of the discussion on technical collaboration, Honda could initially provide Waymo with vehicles modified to accommodate Waymo’s self-driving technology. These vehicles would join Waymo’s fleet, which are currently being tested across four US cities.
If both parties agree to enter into a formal agreement, Honda R&D engineers based in Silicon Valley, California and Tochigi, Japan, would work closely with Waymo engineers based in Mountain View, California and Novi, Michigan.
The Honda Silicon Valley Lab was established in May 2011 as an open innovation lab for global Honda, focused on information technology. It interfaces with a broad spectrum of IT innovators, from large, well established companies to small startup firms and individuals.
Honda previously announced its intention to put production vehicles with automated driving capabilities on highways sometime around 2020 related to its goal of a collision-free society. In addition to these on-going efforts, this technical collaboration with Waymo could allow Honda R&D to explore a different technological approach to bring fully self-driving technology to market.
These discussions are an initial step that will allow Waymo and Honda R&D to further explore the potential of a broad range of automated driving technologies.
